True Thompson Shows Off Huge Smile In The Pool While Posing For Pics For Mommy Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian made sure two-year-old daughter True Thompson is a confident water baby at a young age. The cutie is seen smiling in a pool while rocking a fashionable Burberry swimsuit in a new pic.

True Thompson, is continuing to live her best life! Mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, showed off the most adorable pic of her two-year-old daughter enjoying having fun in the sun by relaxing in a pool. Koko posted the precious photo to her Instagram on May 11, showing True sitting up in the ankle-deep end of a large swimming pool. While her legs were in front of her under water, the little fashionista’s Burberry swimsuit in the brand’s classic tan with white, red and black plaid was on full display. Khloe always makes sure her only child is always so well dressed, even for a swim!

True seemed to love being in the water, as she had a massive smile across her face. Khloe styled her daughter’s hair up in two curly high side pigtails. The photo appears to have been taken in Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner‘s pool at her Palm Springs estate, as golf course sand traps can be seen in the background, along with brown desert mountains in the distance. Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, two, has also had swimming lessons in her grandma’s Palm Springs pool. The ankle-deep wading section is perfect for the Kar-Jenner grandkids to just sit and chill the water.

Khloe just celebrated an epic Mother’s Day, thanks to True and her daddy, Koko’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received a massive home balloon display that featured two arches which formed the top half of a heart in red balloons. Underneath it large pink letter balloons spelled out the word “Mom” with balls of pink balloons in various sizes underneath it. An array of light pink mylar balloons in the shape of hearts rose from strings above the lettering. The sheer size of it appeared as if took up nearly half of Khloe’s foyer. “Thank you, Tristan and True for my gorgeous balloons,” Khloe wrote over one of several IG stories pics, while also crediting @BaloonAndPaper for the gorgeous display.

Khloe also got plenty of love from the rest of her family on Mother’s Day. She received flower boquets from mama Kris, 64, as well as sisters Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kim Kardashian, 39, that all came via the fam’s favorite floral designer Jeff Leatham. Since Kylie Jenner, 22, is known for being the best gift-giver in the family, she outdid herself when it came to Khloe and Kim’s Mother’s Day gifts. She gave each sister a “Wildcat Chiquita” custom Austrian crystal covered handbag piece from Judith Leiber, which cost $5,495 each — that’s a total of $10,990. But that’s spare change considering Kylie’s a cosmetics billionaire.