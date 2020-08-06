Rob Kardashian Fans Rave Over How ‘Happy’ They Are To ‘Have Him Back’ As He Posts New Selfie

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share his latest selfie and fans were all about it! Throughout the comment section of his post, admirers left a string of well wishes and compliments for him to find.

Rob Kardashian is absolutely thriving! The former reality TV star, 33, took to Instagram on August 5 to share a brand new selfie and fans couldn’t help but show it lots of love. The photo featured Rob staring at the camera at a major closeup angle, behind a slew of, what appeared to be, Los Angeles Rams emblems! All that fans could see were Rob’s eyelashes and eyes, but that was more than enough for them to dole out some compliments.

“We love you Robbie and miss see[ing] your smile,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in to say that it was “good to see you back, Robert.” More let the father-of-one know that they were “so happy” to see him active on social media again. Rob earned so much love throughout the comment section of his post, with a slew of heart emojis and more left for him to find!

Rob’s latest post comes as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians guest star has become more and more vulnerable on Instagram. Prior to his recent snap, Rob spent some time at his mom, Kris Jenner‘s, $12 million Palm Springs home and soaked up the sunshine in her luxurious swimming pool on August 3. Rob shared another selfie featuring himself in a Los Angeles Rams bucket hat and showing off his toned shoulders. “I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding,” he quoted The Dark Knight Rises in the caption to his selfie.

Not only has Rob appeared more confident on social media, his recent weight loss journey is also contributing to his overall self-esteem — and potentially leading to more success in his love life. “Rob is hoping his recent weight loss and being in such good spirits will be a good thing for his dating life. He wants to turn something into a meaningful relationship with someone soon,” a source close to the Kardashian family shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Already, Rob has been spotted out and about with Instagram model Aileen Giselle! The two were seen enjoying a romantic dinner date on August 3, and appeared quite smitten. With a potential new love in his life, and new pride in himself, Rob appears to have all the support he needs from family and fans to enter this new chapter of his life with total confidence!