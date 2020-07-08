Rob Kardashian Looking For ‘Meaningful’ Romance After Dramatic Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian ‘wants to really start dating more.’ Sources explain why he’s feeling the love bug now, and what his dating life is currently looking like!

Rob Kardashian, 33, has been rocking a new body, and is now open to new love interests as well! ‘Rob is hoping his recent weight loss and being in such good spirits will be a good thing for his dating life. He wants to turn something into a meaningful relationship with someone soon,” a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. This doesn’t mean Rob is close to entering a serious relationship at the moment, though.

Rob Kardashian showed off his body transformation at the end of June. (Instagram/@robkardashianofficial)

“It is very hard to date right now with all the restrictions that are out there and the celebrity [life] he has to deal with, but he is talking to his sisters and they are telling him to slip into people’s DMs to get the ball rolling for himself,” our source continues. “They are all looking out for him and if they have any single friends that would be interested in Rob, they won’t hesitate to help him out. Rob wants to really start dating more, he would love to be in love again and he is working on his options.”

HollywoodLife. “His whole outlook is better. He’s eating right and living a healthy lifestyle and it’s made a big difference in his state of mind.” A new girlfriend wouldn’t be a surprise, considering all the changes happening in Rob’s life. He has undergone a fitness transformation throughout 2019 and 2020, and showed off the most dramatic results of this hard work at Khloe Kardashian’s 37th birthday party on June 27. “Rob is feeling so much better about himself, he’s taking care of himself and it show,” a second source, who’s a friend of the Kardashian family, EXCLUSIVELY tells. “His whole outlook is better. He’s eating right and living a healthy lifestyle and it’s made a big difference in his state of mind.”