Rob Kardashian Looking For ‘Meaningful’ Romance After Dramatic Weight Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian at the Arrivals for the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Arrivals for 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kim Kardashian West and brother Rob EA Sports Freestyle presents 'Facebreaker' Launch Party, Los Angeles, America - 03 Sep 2008 FaceBreaker is a boxing video game created by Fight Night developers, EA Canada. With a "cartoony" artistic style the game allows players to 'break' their opponents’ faces as it features 'real-time facial deformation'. The game also uses face-capture technology to allow players to capture and use their own image. As well as a host of normal characters there are several celebrity 'guest' characters, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Kim Kardashian.
Rob Kardashian Kardashian Khaos store opening, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2011
Rob Kardashian RYU Restaurant grand opening, New York, America - 23 Apr 2012
Rob Kardashian ‘wants to really start dating more.’ Sources explain why he’s feeling the love bug now, and what his dating life is currently looking like!

Rob Kardashian, 33, has been rocking a new body, and is now open to new love interests as well! ‘Rob is hoping his recent weight loss and being in such good spirits will be a good thing for his dating life. He wants to turn something into a meaningful relationship with someone soon,” a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. This doesn’t mean Rob is close to entering a serious relationship at the moment, though.

Sweet 16 😁 woo

Rob Kardashian showed off his body transformation at the end of June. (Instagram/@robkardashianofficial)

“It is very hard to date right now with all the restrictions that are out there and the celebrity [life] he has to deal with, but he is talking to his sisters and they are telling him to slip into people’s DMs to get the ball rolling for himself,” our source continues. “They are all looking out for him and if they have any single friends that would be interested in Rob, they won’t hesitate to help him out. Rob wants to really start dating more, he would love to be in love again and he is working on his options.”

A new girlfriend wouldn’t be a surprise, considering all the changes happening in Rob’s life. He has undergone a fitness transformation throughout 2019 and 2020, and showed off the most dramatic results of this hard work at Khloe Kardashian’s 37th birthday party on June 27. “Rob is feeling so much better about himself, he’s taking care of himself and it show,” a second source, who’s a friend of the Kardashian family, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “His whole outlook is better. He’s eating right and living a healthy lifestyle and it’s made a big difference in his state of mind.”

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Adrienne Bailon
Rob Kardashian has dated high-profile stars like Adrienne Bailon (left) and Blac Chyna (right). He hasn’t been in a public relationship, however, since 2017. (Shutterstock)
Our second source also touches on how Rob’s weight loss has affected his outlook on dating. “Now that he’s feeling like himself again, he’s way more open to love and ready for a new chapter,” the source adds. With that said, the Kardashian man “has a lot of women interested in him” and he’s a “very eligible bachelor, especially now more than ever because he’s truly turned a corner and is back in a great place,” this source source tells us. Heads up, ladies! 
At the end of the day, though, the number on the scale doesn’t matter. “The thing with Rob is that he’s genuinely a nice guy so he’s an easy guy to like. Plus he’s Rob Kardashian, that is a definite draw,” our second source clarifies. And Rob has already caught the eye of one gorgeous woman: Basketball Wive star Evelyn Lozada, 44!

Rob has flirted here and there with stars like Ayana Charm and Natti Natasha on social media, but hasn’t been in a public relationship since his tumultuous relationship with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 32. Their brief engagement ended with drama in 2016: Rob accused Chyna of leaving their home and taking their now three-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with her. Despite revealing they had reunited by Jan. 2017, they split shortly afterwards, and recently faced off in a custody battle over Dream. Rob has also dated The Real talk show co-host Adrienne Bailon, 36, between 2007-2009, and singer Rita Ora, 29, in 2012.