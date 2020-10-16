See Pics
Hollywood Life

Dream Kardashian, 3, Makes Cheeky Faces As Dad Rob ‘Lols’ In Adorable Pics

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Dream Kardashian is seriously cute! The daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna rocked a Versace hoodie while pulling funny faces in these sweet snaps.

Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast! The three-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna looked seriously adorable in a trio of snaps shared by her proud dad. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 33, took to Instagram on October 15, writing, “Hiii lol” with two laughing emojis. The three sweet pics showed his mini-me smiled and pulling funny faces while posing in front of a Halloween-themed bowl. The stylish toddler rocked a light pink Versace hoodie, and allowed her curly brown locks to cascade down her shoulders while showing off her personality.

The youngster, who will turn four on November 10, also posed for a cute pic with her cousins Saint West and Chicago West, two of aunty Kim Kardashian‘s kids. The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram on October 15, writing “Nothing fills my heart more.” The photo showed the trio, who are all close in age, laughing while laying on their backs in the grass. Our hearts!

Little Dream has been spending a lot of time with her cousins, as she’s enrolled in “cousin preschool” alongside her two-year-old cousin, True Thompson. Dream’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, posted sweet photos and videos of her “smart angels” to Instagram, capturing the moment Dream got so excited when she answered a question correctly.

“I did it, I did the correct one!” Dream is heard saying in the clip with a massive grin on her face. She and True were busy at work, coloring on white boards and playing games. After a voice offscreen tells Dream that she did a good job, she yells “piggie!” pointing to the farm animals on her worksheet. So adorable! Scroll through the gallery above to see more adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.