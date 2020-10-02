Dream Kardashian and True Thompson are enrolled in cousin preschool! Rob and Khloe Kardashian’s daughters are acing their work, and Dream’s so proud when she gets her answers right!

Dream Kardashian is just three years old, and she’s already at the top of her class! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter is enrolled in “cousin preschool” with her two-year-old cousin, True Thompson, where the little ones are learning and growing by the day. Dream’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, posted sweet photos and videos of her “smart angels” to Instagram, capturing the moment Dream got so excited to find out she got an answer right.

“I did it, I did the correct one!” Dream says in the video with a huge smile on her face. She and True are busy bees, coloring on white boards and playing matching games. After a voice offscreen tells Dream that she did a good job, she exclaims “piggie!” pointing to the farm animals on her worksheet. Khloe also shared a photo of Dream wearing a Paris t-shirt, her hair in adorable braided pigtails.

Dream is one loved little girl. Rob, 33, recently posted adorable photos of his daughter trying on a tiny pair of blue and white Retro Concord 11 Jordans, looking mesmerized by the cool kicks on her feet. ““My baby loves her new Js,” Rob captioned his first photo. He added on the second post, “I’m crying that’s a fire pic tho.” We couldn’t agree more!

Dream and True are total besties. Khloe recently captured a heart-melting video of the cousins hanging out at a farmer’s market together. They were such big girls, paying for fruit by themselves as Khloe looked on. So sweet!