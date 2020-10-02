Khloe Kardashian Rocks Pigtails & Fans Think She Looks Just Like Ariana Grande In New Photos

Khloe Kardashian’s cute new pics made some fans think she looked like pop superstar Ariana Grande!

Khloe Kardashian, 36, lit up social media on October 2 after she posted a bunch of gorgeous photos and videos of her in an outfit that was the definition of fierce. The mother-of-one looked absolutely sensational in a brightly colored corset that went perfectly with her shiny leather pants. She opted to do her hair in pigtails, something we usually don’t see from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, which made some fans think she looked like someone who actually does… Ariana Grande! “What in the Ariana grande is this,” one joked in the comments section.

Her sister, Kylie Jenner, 22, wasn’t too thrilled about another photo that was posted of both of them recently. Kim Kardashian, 39, decided to go a little throwback by sharing a pic of all three of them plus Kendall Jenner out and about from when they were much, much younger. “Delete this immediately,” the beauty mogul wrote next to the snap that was captioned as, “Babies at Benihana.” All we needed was Kourtney Kardashian, 41, to round out things out to make the whole thing that much more iconic!

Khloe has a thing for twinning with other celebrities outside of Ariana. One person she’s constantly confused for is her older sister Kourtney as evidenced by the numerous amounts of photos each of them posts on their wildly popular social media pages.

The Revenge Body star has also been keeping her millions of followers in a truly emotional state thanks to all the snaps and videos of and with her daughter True, 2. They had a special moment happen on the beach last month that involved both of them going on a horse riding expedition on the beach!

True brought out her silly side days earlier when the youngster decided to cover her face in her mommy’s lipstick! Oh my! Here’s hoping we get more and more of these bonding moments between them in the future.