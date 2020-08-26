Khloe Kardashian is suffering from major vacation withdrawal after Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash in the Turks and Caicos. She shared photos riding a horse on the beach with her precious daughter True.

The Kar-Jenners take such insanely amazing and luxurious vacations that it’s no wonder they look back fondly for weeks afterwards, sharing special and intimate moments to social media. For Khloe Kardashian, the 36-year-old was reminiscing about Kylie Jenner‘s Aug. 10 23rd birthday blowout weekend in the Turks and Caicos via her Instagram on Aug. 25. Koko shared three photos riding a horse with her adorable two-year-old daughter True Thompson at sunset, and the moment looked so magical.

Mother and daughter looked dressed for the night’s big birthday party, as Khloe was wearing a black tank top with a black sheer dress featuring sparkling star-like embellishments. She wore her hair back in cornrow braids and had a super glam makeup job for being on the beach, rocking a bright red lip, a smokey eye and dark liner. She accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings, but nothing looked better than her sweet little girl on the saddle in front of her.

True was wearing a pink party dress with ruffled straps. She had her curly hair pulled back by barrettes and wore little stud earrings for the sunset horseback ride. Even the brown horse that Khloe and True were atop looked fashionable, with a crown of yellow and pink flowers around it’s head with large monarch butterfly cut-outs attached.

Khloe wrote in the caption, “dreaming I was still there,” having a serene and beautiful moment in nature with her little girl. The reality star’s celeb pals gushed over the photos, with Kim Zolciak Biermann writing “So cute!!!” in the comments. Kimora Lee Simmons agreed, adding “Wow so cute!!” while Koko’s pal Khadijah Haqq McCray commented, “This is a dream.”

Khloe had previously posted several other IG photos of True on their trip to the Turks and Caicos, including one where the mother and daughter twinned out in matching Burberry swimsuits. The Good American clothing founder also shared snapshots of True and her two-year-old cousin Stormi Webster playing along the edge of the sea at sunset in their party dresses. Khloe and True having a mommy and me moment aboard a horseback at sunset had to have been such a memorable vacation highlight, so no wonder Koko wanted to share it with her 120 million Instagram followers.