See Pics
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Look ‘So Cute’ Horseback Riding On The Beach At Sunset — Pics

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Khloe Kardashian is suffering from major vacation withdrawal after Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash in the Turks and Caicos. She shared photos riding a horse on the beach with her precious daughter True.

The Kar-Jenners take such insanely amazing and luxurious vacations that it’s no wonder they look back fondly for weeks afterwards, sharing special and intimate moments to social media. For Khloe Kardashian, the 36-year-old was reminiscing about Kylie Jenner‘s Aug. 10 23rd birthday blowout weekend in the Turks and Caicos via her Instagram on Aug. 25. Koko shared three photos riding a horse with her adorable two-year-old daughter True Thompson at sunset, and the moment looked so magical.

View this post on Instagram

✨ dreaming I was still there ✨

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Mother and daughter looked dressed for the night’s big birthday party, as Khloe was wearing a black tank top with a black sheer dress featuring sparkling star-like embellishments. She wore her hair back in cornrow braids and had a super glam makeup job for being on the beach, rocking a bright red lip, a smokey eye and dark liner. She accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings, but nothing looked better than her sweet little girl on the saddle in front of her.

True was wearing a pink party dress with ruffled straps. She had her curly hair pulled back by barrettes and wore little stud earrings for the sunset horseback ride. Even the brown horse that Khloe and True were atop looked fashionable, with a crown of yellow and pink flowers around it’s head with large monarch butterfly cut-outs attached.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian enjoys a day at the farmer’s market with her baby girl True in 2019. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Khloe wrote in the caption, “dreaming I was still there,” having a serene and beautiful moment in nature with her little girl. The reality star’s celeb pals gushed over the photos, with Kim Zolciak Biermann writing “So cute!!!” in the comments. Kimora Lee Simmons agreed, adding “Wow so cute!!” while Koko’s pal Khadijah Haqq McCray commented, “This is a dream.”

View this post on Instagram

🏖 vacation vibes 🏖

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe had previously posted several other IG photos of True on their trip to the Turks and Caicos, including one where the mother and daughter twinned out in matching Burberry swimsuits. The Good American clothing founder also shared snapshots of True and her two-year-old cousin Stormi Webster playing along the edge of the sea at sunset in their party dresses. Khloe and True having a mommy and me moment aboard a horseback at sunset had to have been such a memorable vacation highlight, so no wonder Koko wanted to share it with her 120 million Instagram followers.