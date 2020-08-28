See Pics
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over ‘Smart’ & ‘Funny’ Daughter Dream, 3, In Sweet Snaps Of Her Trying On New Jordan’s

Rob Kardashian has a little ‘sneaker head’ on his hands! He shared a series of photos of his daughter Dream modeling a pair of new blue and white Jordan’s on August 27.

Dream Kardashian is already a sneaker fanatic at just 3-years-old! Rob Kardashian shared a pair of adorable photos of his daughter on Thursday night, who he caught snapping photos of her new shoes. The Arthur George sock CEO, 33, gifted Dream with a pair of children’s blue and white Retro Concord 11s by Jordan brand.

“My baby loves her new Js,” Rob captioned his first photo of Dream rocking her fresh kicks. “She so smart and funny,” he wrote in the caption of his second post, admitting, “I’m crying that’s a fire pic tho.” And, we couldn’t agree more!

Dream, whose brunette curls were down in the photos, was pictured holding an iPhone in the snaps. She bent down to take her own photos of her kicks, which were tied in the front. Dream paired her Jordan’s with matching, printed pajamas.

It’s unclear if the youngster’s sneaker pics will be added to her personal Instagram page, which Rob provides a link in his Instagram bio. The unverified Instagram page — titled “Dream,” with a photo of the 3-year-old as the profile picture — has a whopping 700,000 followers. Unfortunately, the page contains zero posts.

Rob noted that his daughter “knows what’s good” when it comes to sneakers in a reply to Kardashian family friend, Zack Bia, who wrote, “Sneaker head like her pops.” Some of Rob’s famous family members shared heart emojis under each photo of Dream including, Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson.

Rob and the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player, who vacationed together for Kylie’s 23rd birthday, have recently developed a tight bromance. “Rob and Tristan have spent a lot of time together lately and really bonded,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively.

“Rob is protective of Khloe [Kardashian] and will always have her back, but she’s moved on from the past and isn’t holding a grudge so he’s not going to either.” The insider was referring to Khloe and Tristan’s rocky past in early 2019, when the athlete cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson.

Both Rob and Tristan will appear in the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this September. Khloe recently revealed that Rob is feeling more confident amid his weight loss journey. Additionally, he’s been sharing more photos of himself, including shirtless snaps, on social media.