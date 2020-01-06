Zack Bia: 5 Things About The Mystery Man Spotted In Kylie Jenner’s Flirty NYE Photos

Romance rumors began flying about Kylie Jenner and Zack Bia after the pair looked fairly chummy in several photos on New Years’ Eve! Learn more about the club promoter who’s BFF with Drake.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is still very much single! It turns out the cute guy she was spotted hanging out with on New Years’ Eve is none other than her friend Zack Bia, 23. The Los Angeles socialite has several connections to Kylie and her crew, and works as a promoter for KarJenner go-to’s and celeb hotspots Delilah and The Nice Guy. Rumors began brewing about a romantic relationship between the pair after Zack was spotted taking a shot next to a sequin clad Kylie, but sources tell TMZ that everything is strictly platonic. Here’s 5 things to know about Zack Bia.

1. He dated Madison Beer. Singer Madison Beer, 21, and Zack dated on-and-off for a year before calling it quits in March 2019. The couple lived quite the jet-set lifestyle over their months dating, and were spotted hanging front row for Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White show in Jan. 21 alongside rapper Gunna. The Instagram pic of the couple remains his only social media post featuring Madison. “Single Madison thrives,” the singer posted to Twitter on Mar. 19, 2019 after a series of cryptic posts that seemed to hint the two had broken up.

2. He works for H-Wood Group. If the name doesn’t seem familiar, the restaurants will: the hospitality group, run by CEO Brian Toll, owns some of Los Angeles’ most popular celeb hotspots, like Delilah, The Nice Guy and Poppy. Several sources online indicate that Zack works as a promoter for the company, which would explain how he is connected to celebs like Jaden Smith, Kaia Gerber and others. Zack often shares photos from inside H-Wood’s swanky venues, and also appears to occasionally DJ at some of the venues — including at Poppy’s ultra-exclusive Coachella outpost. “almost that time again,” he captioned an IG post of him behind in a booth on April 8, 2019. It’s unclear when Zack started with the company, but his job seems to have overlapped with his time at the prestigious University of Southern California which he lists having attended between 2015 and 2018 on his LinkedIn profile.

3. He’s friends with Drake. Champagne Papi himself is featured in several of Zack’s posts, which makes sense given the rapper’s strong ties to some of H-Wood’s venues. Drake is often seen hanging at Delilah — where he hosted a NYE bash in 2018 — and The Nice Guy when he’s in Los Angeles. Drake seemingly referenced the promoter on “No Stylist” with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex French Montana. “I’ve been here / I’ve been back / In Delilah, word to Zack / I need action, that’s a fact,” he raps. The most recent pic of the two seems to have been taken at Drake’s 33rd birthday held at Goya Studios back in October. “Happy birthday to my brother. another year of being the greatest,” Zack captioned the pic. The “Hotline Bling” rapper is also seen rocking a basketball jersey that reads “Bia” in another post.

4. His dad works for LVMH. Zack is the son of Christian Dior Couture’s Chief Communications Officer Olivier Bialobos, which is part of luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy. Olivier was one of the driving forces behind the popular 2015 fashion documentary Dior & I which followed newly appointed creative director Raf Simons as designed his first collection with only eight weeks to go. “It was important to show our human family,” Olivier later said about the revealing film. “If you don’t risk, you don’t get. His dad’s fashion influence has definitely rubbed off on Zack, who seems to be a massive fan of Louis Vuitton on his Instagram.

5. He’s a Cartier fan just like Kylie. A quick glance at Zack’s Instagram reveals he tends to rock one particular accessory more than any other: his classic yellow gold Juste un Clou bracelet which retails for $6,800. The iconic nail style is one of Cartier’s staples, just like the LOVE bracelet, and was designed by Aldo Cipullo for the legendary jeweler in 1971. Kylie can be credited for the partial resurgence of the design (along with the LOVE bracelet and rings) after sharing several pictures of herself wearing the item on social media and on red carpets. Zack was particularly wearing the bracelet for his NYE outing with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO!