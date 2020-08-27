Kris Jenner Cries About Missing Her Mom MJ While In Quarantine — Watch ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kris Jenner breaks down in tears while talking about how much she misses her mother in the latest ‘KUWTK’ preview clip. Quarantine is taking its toll on the whole family.

Quarantine has taken its toll on Kris Jenner. The latest clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was filmed just a few weeks after quarantine began, and the family matriarch was doing everything in her power to keep everyone happy and connected. But there’s not much she could do when it came to her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, who lives two hours away in San Diego.

Kris started tearing up while speaking to Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, and Khloe Kardashian on a video chat. “She’s good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely. The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they shut everything down. And we’d just drive around to some familiar spots.” She started dabbing her eyes with a tissue before breaking down completely.

“I just miss her. I just feel so bad because she’s lonely,” Kris said, through tears. “And she’s been in that apartment for two months because of that fracture.” Kris explained the situation further in her confessional: “I really miss MJ a lot. We always have things planned. We talk about where we’re going to go, and wha we’re going to do. The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her.” Khloe assured her mom on the video call that, “we all miss MJ.”

Fortunately, the family has reunited with MJ since the KUWTK clip was filmed. Kim posted photos of her children visiting their great-grandmother to Twitter on July 31, in honor of her 86th birthday. “First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ,” Kim wrote. And yes, Kris was there for the fun!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 returns to E! on September 17 at 8:00pm ET.