Watch
Hollywood Life

Kris Jenner Cries About Missing Her Mom MJ While In Quarantine — Watch ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick pictured at the Cafe de Flore in Paris. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622518_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope Disick, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West at Theatre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris. 01 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA621586_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian seen with all her children, before getting Psalm, Chicago and Saint baptized in Armenia Pictured: North West,Saint West,Kim Kardashian,Chicago West Ref: SPL5120786 071019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kris Jenner breaks down in tears while talking about how much she misses her mother in the latest ‘KUWTK’ preview clip. Quarantine is taking its toll on the whole family.

Quarantine has taken its toll on Kris Jenner. The latest clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was filmed just a few weeks after quarantine began, and the family matriarch was doing everything in her power to keep everyone happy and connected. But there’s not much she could do when it came to her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, who lives two hours away in San Diego.

Kris started tearing up while speaking to Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, and Khloe Kardashian on a video chat. “She’s good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely. The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they shut everything down. And we’d just drive around to some familiar spots.” She started dabbing her eyes with a tissue before breaking down completely.

Kris Jenner MJ
Kris Jenner poses with her beloved mom MJ at an event (Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

“I just miss her. I just feel so bad because she’s lonely,” Kris said, through tears. “And she’s been in that apartment for two months because of that fracture.” Kris explained the situation further in her confessional: “I really miss MJ a lot. We always have things planned. We talk about where we’re going to go, and wha we’re going to do. The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her.” Khloe assured her mom on the video call that, “we all miss MJ.”

Fortunately, the family has reunited with MJ since the KUWTK clip was filmed. Kim posted photos of her children visiting their great-grandmother to Twitter on July 31, in honor of her 86th birthday. “First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ,” Kim wrote. And yes, Kris was there for the fun!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 returns to E! on September 17 at 8:00pm ET.