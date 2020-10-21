Look who it is! Rob Kardashian looked great when he showed up to honor Kim Kardashian for her 40th birthday during the Oct. 21 ‘KUWTK’ special.

Rob Kardashian is back! The 33-year-old rarely shows up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians these days, but for his big sister, Kim Kardashian’s, birthday — he made an exception. The family filmed a birthday special for Kim, which aired on her 40th birthday, Oct. 21, and Rob was in attendance to look back on the memories.

The birthday special was actually a ruse to distract Kim from the actual plans for her 40th. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner teamed up with their favorite party planner, Mindy Weiss, to throw Kim an epic bash (complete with COVID-19 tests at the door, of course). The party featured throwbacks to all of Kim’s past birthday parties, and definitely was not easy to pull off.

Rob didn’t appear to show up for the party, but he did attend the ‘fake’ birthday event. He looked happy and healthy in a white sweatshirt and black LA Dodgers hat. He joined in with his mom and sisters to reminisce on some of Kim’s most iconic moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years, including milestones with Kanye West and more.

Earlier this year, Rob made a big return to Instagram and showed off his impressive weight loss. In the months since then, he’s been much more active on social media than in the past. He even posted a shirtless photo to his page while vacationing with family and friends in August! Rob has struggled with his fluctuating weight over the years, but definitely seems to be in a good place these days.

Unfortunately, there will only be a few more opportunities for fans to catch a glimpse of Rob on KUWTK. The show is currently in its 19th season, which will finish airing before the end of the year. The family is now filming a 20th and final season, which will premiere at the beginning of 2021. After that, KUWTK will end for good after 14 years on the air.