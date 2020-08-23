Rob Kardashian’s Comeback: Shirtless Pics & More Of His Best Instagram Moments Of Summer 2020

It’s the summer of Rob Kardashian! The reality star made his social media return in June, and he’s been wowing fans with his confident posts ever since.

After losing some weight this year, Rob Kardashian is back in the public eye! Rob doesn’t post photos of himself online very often, but throughout the summer of 2020, he’s been on a major Instagram kick. The 33-year-old seems to be feeling more confident than ever, and he’s been showing off his weight loss with tons of pics.

Rob first returned to Instagram after Khloe Kardashian’s birthday at the end of June. He attended the low-key family party and took several pictures at the event. These photos were the first that fans had seen of Rob in months, and they were wowed by his weight loss. Rob showed off his slimmed-down figure in the pics from the bash, and he received hundreds of complimentary comments about how great and happy he looked. In one particular image, he smiled big while posing with his big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, in his all-black outfit at the event.

On July 7, Rob shared another pic of himself. This time, you couldn’t see his face, but the camera was pointed down at his lower stomach, legs and feet. The point of the photo was for Rob to show off his bathing suit, but fans all definitely noticed his slender and more toned frame in the quick glimpse they got of his lower half. Many people dropped comments on Rob’s pic to let him know that he was “looking great” and encouraging him to “keep it up.”

At the beginning of August, Rob posted his first shirtless selfie! The image was a close-up shot of his face, but the top of his chest and bare shoulder were visible. Rob was by the pool at his mom, Kris Jenner’s, Palm Springs house in the pic. Even though he might not have been quite comfortable to show off his full bare stomach yet, this shirtless picture definitely showed a new sign of confidence for the Arthur George creator!

Next up was another close-up selfie on August 5. Most of Rob’s face was covered in the picture, but fans were still thrilled to see that he had posted ANOTHER picture of himself! The comments section was flooded with people letting Rob know how “happy” they were to have him back on social media. “We love you Robbie and we miss seeing your smile!” someone gushed. Another person added, “Good to see you back Robert!”

This prompted Rob to post yet another selfie on Aug. 12. This time, he even captioned it, “We back!!!” In the picture, Rob wore his protective face mask amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which set a good example for his millions of followers. He was also in the front seat of a car in the pic and wearing his LA Dodgers hat.

Perhaps the pic that got people buzzing the most, though, was Rob’s latest shirtless snap from Kylie Jenner’s birthday trip on Aug. 13. He actually posted a series of photos from the tropical vacation, but it was the first in the gallery that caught the most attention. Rob was fully shirtless and floating on a raft in the pool, while Tristan Thompson hung out in the water beside him. “Most beautiful trip of my life with the fam!!!” he captioned the pic. It’s been quite awhile since Rob had joined the KarJenners on a family vacation, so this was definitely a happy time for the group!