10 Amazing Sweatpants To Buy Inspired By Hailey Baldwin & Kylie Jenner’s Fave Looks

One of the hottest trends of the summer is sweatpants & some of our fave stars like Kylie Jenner & Hailey Baldwin have been rocking the look so we rounded up a few amazing pairs you can shop for, right here!

This summer there have been a ton of different trends but one trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere is without a doubt sweatpants. Since the country has been in quarantine for the past six months, cozy, casual style is the look that most celebrities have been leaning towards and we are loving the look. Some of our favorite celebrities including Kylie Jenner, 23, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, have proved that the bottoms can be dressed up and we rounded up some of our favorite sweatpants for you to shop for, below.

Hailey loves rocking sweatpants and she rocked a full gray Sporty & Rich sweatsuit when she was out in LA on June 29. The model rocked a pair of light gray elastic sweatpants with the brand logo on the top of the left leg and she paired the pants with a matching crewneck Wellness Sweatshirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers and a face mask.

Kylie has also been trying out the trend a ton lately and she always manages to make sweatpants look sexy. She took a ride on her private jet a few months ago when she rocked a pair of light gray sweatpants with a Balenciaga Slouchy Leather Jacket and a pair of Nike x Travis Scott Sb Dunk Low Sneakers. Most recently, Kylie rocked head-to-toe pink while traveling when she threw on a pair of Alexander Wang Foundation Joggers with a matching Alexander Wang Foundation Shrunken Logo Tee in Pink. She topped her look off with a pair of Balenciaga Twirl Xs Twisted Hoop Earrings, an Emi Jay Glossy Vegan Leather Scrunchie in Fetish, a Hermes Himalayan 35 Birkin Bag, and Air Jordan 1 Retro Travis Scott Sneakers.

No matter what type of sweatpants you’re looking for, we rounded up 10 of our favorite sweatpants in all different styles and colors, and you can shop all of our picks below!

1. MakeMeChic Drawstring Cropped Sweatpants

These simple sweatpants look exactly like Hailey’s, as they have a small graphic on the top left corner of the leg that says, Santa Cruz. The cozy sweats have a drawstring waist which makes them adjustable and cinched in elastic ankles. $18, amazon.com



2. ASOS Ok Girl high waisted sweatpants two-piece in baby pink

We are obsessed with these baby pink sweatpants which remind us a lot of Kylie’s pink sweats! These pants are high-waisted and super oversized with an elastic waist and baggy elasticated cuffs. They don’t have a drawstring and the crotch drops a bit low, but the elastic waist keeps the pants in place. $29, asos.com



3. Betsey Johnson Here Comes The Sun Vintage Sweatpant

If you’re looking to spice up a rainy day, then these sweatpants are the perfect option. They read, “Here comes the sun,” down the left leg with a cute little sun graphic on top. They red sweats are fitted and have skinny ankles that are fastened with elastic cuffs, while the drawstring waist can be adjusted. $41, amazon.com



4. Urban Outfitters NEW girl ORDER Divine Intervention Sweatpant

These funky sweatpants will spice up any look! The baggy yellow sweats have an elastic waist and cuffs, while the right top corner features a little green mushroom. Down the entire left side of the leg is a cool purple pattern of mushrooms and butterflies. Add a crop top and a pair of sneakers and you’re good to go. $50, urbanoutfitters.com



5. SPECIALMAGIC Lounge Pants Women

You are going to want to live in these super cozy oversized sweatpants! Available in four different colors, these pants are extremely soft and have two large pockets on either side. The drawstring waist and elastic cuffs keeps the pants in place while the drop crotch gives you a baggy, loose feel. $22, amazon.com



6. PrettyLittleThing Lilac Acid Wash Joggers

Add a punch of color to your loungewear with these fun high-waisted sweatpants. The high-waisted sweats have a drawstring and thick cuffed ankles, plus, they’re available in six different colors – two neutrals and four bold hues. Add a simple white crop top and you’re outfit is complete. $42, prettylittlething.us



7. Willow Dance Cinch Bottom Sweatpants

These sweatpants are the perfect every day pants. They’re classic and simple, plus, they come in five different neutral colors. They’re high-waisted, extra baggy, and don’t have a drawstring. An elastic waist and cuffs keeps the pants fitted to your body while two pockets add major convenience. You can’t go wrong with these classic sweats. $26, amazon.com



8. DKNY Sport Tie-Dyed Joggers

Tie dye is the biggest trend of the season which is why we are loving these tie dye sweatpants. They’re fun, bright, bold, and casual, making them the perfect pair of sweatpants to wear around the house or to run errands. They have a pretty pastel tie dye pattern, fitted ankles, an elastic waist, and two deep pockets. $52, macys.com



9. Starter Jogger Sweatpants

Available in ten different colors, these fitted joggers are going to be your new favorite pair of pants. They are cozy yet slim-fitting, which makes them great to wear outside, plus they have two concealed pockets. A thick elastic waist and cuffed ankles make these simple sweats the perfect pair of pants to wear every day. $17, amazon.com



10. Milumia Casual Mid Waist Pants

These sweatpants are available in a whopping 20 different colors and patterns and we especially love this neon green pair. The neon hue adds a fun pop of color to an otherwise casual look, but if you’re not interested in such a bold color, then there are many other options. The fitted sweatpants have an elastic waist and elastic cuffs, plus, two hidden pockets on the sides of the legs. $21, amazon.com

