8 Of The Best Tie Dye Sweatpants To Wear Like Halsey & More Celebs

Tie dye is without a doubt the hottest trend this season & celebs like Halsey & Jennifer Lopez have been rocking the look which is why we rounded up the best tie dye sweatpants you can shop for, right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There have been a bunch of different trends this summer but one look that has been absolutely everywhere and doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon is tie dye. Whether it’s a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or a tie dye sweatpants set, there are a variety of ways to rock the look and the best part is, there are an innumerable amount of colorways and patterns to try.

Tie dye is such a huge trend that some of our favorite celebrities including Halsey and Jennifer Lopez have rocked the look. Halsey, 25, opted for a purple tie dye ensemble when she rocked a pair of baggy lavender and white sweatpants with a similar color tie dye shirt. Meanwhile, J-Lo rocked a matching head-to-toe tie dye sweatpants set when she was out in NYC on August 9. She threw on a bright colored Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Hoodie with the matching Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Joggers and accessorized with a pair of For Art’s Sake Alien Rose Sunglasses and white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers with neon accents.

We rounded up all of our favorite tie dye sweatpants that you can shop for, below!

1. PrettyLittleThing Lilac Tie Dye Casual Joggers

These relaxed tie dye sweatpants are available in six vibrant colors and are super comfortable. They’re high waisted and feature an elastic band with no drawstrings. They have a baggy fit which makes them cozy and perfect to style with a crop top or tight tank top. The best part is, they’re extremely affordable! $10, prettylittlething.us

2. SySea Tie Dye Sweatpants

You will be obsessed with these buttery soft tie dye sweatpants which come in six different colorways. They’re light and airy which allows you to stay comfortable and cool all day long, plus, they have banded ankles to keep them in place. The sweats feature a white drawstring and an elastic waist so you can loosen or tighten them however you please. $24, amazon.com

3. Topshop Tie Dye Jogger Pants

This tie dye sweatpants set is perfect for every day! Available in two colorways – black and pink or blue and gray – you will never want to take these off. They have an elastic waist and side seam pockets, as well as banded ankles. Whether you’re running errands or just hanging around the house, these sweatpants are amazing. $58, nordstrom.com

4. SweatyRocks Striped Sweatpants

Available in a whopping 44 different colors, these sweatpants will be your new best friends. We especially love this pink and blue pattern which reminds us of cotton candy. The sweatpants have a baggy fit and are high-waisted with a drawstring waist and ankle bands, and they’re not too thin which makes them great to wear throughout all seasons. $22, amazon.com

5. ASOS DESIGN oversized jogger in tie dye

We are absolutely obsessed with these purple and black tie dye sweatpants which are more of a jogger, as they’re thin and super stretchy. The pants have a fitted silhouette and are high-waisted so you can pair them with a cute crop top and you’re good to go. While they’re fitted at the top and on the thighs, they’re baggier from the knees down and end at the banded ankles. $45, asos.com

6. RAISEVERN Sweatpants

You will surely make a statement in these bold and bright colored tie dye sweatpants! They have an adjustable elastic waist with drawstrings and thick banded ankles, plus, the best part is, they have two large pockets on the sides. These pants look so similar to the tie dye sweatpants set that J-Lo rocked recently and they’re less than half the price! $24, amazon.com

7. Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal Monochrome Tie-Dye Sweatpant

These high-waisted tie dye sweatpants in black and white are upcycled and made from cotton jersey fleece which is super cozy. They’re high-waisted and have a cinched elastic waist as well as tapered ankle cuffs which makes them flattering. The sweats are fitted at the thighs and get baggier from the knees down and the neutral colors allow you to rock the trend a bit more subtly. $49, urbanoutfitters.com

8. Irevial Tie Dye Pants

Aside from tie dye being one of the biggest trends this season, pastels have also been a big hit, which is why we love these sweatpants because they cover both trends in one. They’re available in 14 different colors and they’re super lightweight and soft which makes them breathable and comfortable enough to wear all day and night. Equipped with two side pockets, an elastic waistband with a rope drawstring, and ankle cuffs – you are going to want to live in these sweats. $20, amazon.com