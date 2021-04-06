8 Of The Best Tie Dye Sweatpants To Wear Like Halsey & More Celebs

Remember all the tie dying you did last spring & summer? Well the trend is still as hot as ever! We’ve got the cutest tie dye sweatpants for you to shop, inspired by celebs like Halsey!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Trends come and go from year to year, but the one that seems here to stay, at least until the foreseeable future is tie dye. Whether it’s a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or a tie dye sweatpants set, there are a variety of ways to rock the look and the best part is, there are an innumerable amount of colorways and patterns to try! If you don’t feel like patiently making your own tie dye look, have no fear! We’ve got the best tie dye sweatpants for you to rock this spring — no dye needed!

We’re definitely feeling inspired by the numerous celebs who have shown love for the tie dye trend! Halsey, 25, was a “retro dream” as she opted for a purple tie dye ensemble when she rocked a pair of Ninety Percent lavender tie dye joggers with a similar colored tie dye shirt.

Meanwhile, J.Lo rocked a matching head-to-toe tie dye sweatpants set when she was out in NYC last summer. She threw on a bright colored Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Hoodie with the matching Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Joggers and accessorized with a pair of For Art’s Sake Alien Rose Sunglasses and white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers with neon accents.

We rounded up all of our favorite tie dye sweatpants that you can shop for, inspired by Halsey, herself, below!

1. ASOS Design Oversized Jogger

If you’re feeling inspired by Halsey’s lavender tie dye look, we’ve got some super cute joggers for you at a great price! These ASOS Design Oversized Joggers have a baggy fit which makes them cozy and perfect to style with a crop top or tight tank top. The best part is, they’re extremely affordable and currently on super sale! $21, asos.com

2. SweatyRocks Women’s Sweatpants With A Drawstring

You will be obsessed with these drawstring tie-dye joggers that are reminiscent of Halsey’s during her outing above. The SweatyRocks Women’s Sweatpants feature a super cute butterfly decal on the pant leg for some added embellishment and have banded ankles to keep them in place. The sweats feature a white drawstring and an elastic waist so you can loosen or tighten them however you please. $24, amazon.com

3. Yidarton Women’s High-Waisted Joggers

These tie-dye joggers are for those who want some more muted colorways. Coming in a whopping 18 different tie-dyes, these Yidarton Women’s High-Waisted Joggers are both comfortable and fashionable. Perfect to wear out and about running errands like Halsey, these sweatpants can also be paired with some kitten heels and a crop top for a stylish night out. $20, amazon.com

4. KIRUNDO 2021 Women’s Tie Dye Joggers

You won’t want to take off the Kirundo 2021 Women’s Tie Dye Joggers! Notice how Halsey’s lavender tie dye pants feature pockets? Well, so do these! With the super soft material and the loose fit, these pants offer the best wearing comfort. The elastic waistband with drawstring tape ensures a good fit and gives it the casual jogging style. The side pockets and the indicated back pockets skillfully complete the look and offer ultimate comfort on the go. Plus, you can’t beat the cute colors! $26, amazon.com

5. Free People Movement Work It Out Tie-Dye Joggers

We are absolutely obsessed with these purple, blue and white joggers, inspired by Halsey! Made with cotton, these super soft Free People Movement Work It Out Tie Dye Joggers feature a matching purple drawstring and side slant and back patch pockets. These are a little slimmer fitting than Halsey’s oversized pair, but as the title states, they are made for movement! $78, anthropologie.com

6. OFFLINE OTT Fleece Tie Dye Jogger

It doesn’t get much softer than these OFFLINE OTT Fleece Tie-Dye Joggers from Aerie. For Halsey, comfort is obviously key, and you will get just that with these fleece tie-dye joggers. Coming four gorgeous muted colorways, you’re not going to want to take off these buttery soft pants. $28, aerie.com

7. Wildfox Couture Tennis Club Pant With Pockets

Throw it way back with the Wildfox Couture Tennis Club Pant with Pockets, courtesy of Wildfox Couture! Like Halsey’s retro-inspired look, these take it to another level with their flare bottom. Featuring an elastic waistband and rear slip pocket, these tie-dye sweatpants are dreamy in their light pink, purple and peach hues. They literally scream summer! $110, revolve.com

8. Hibluco Women’s Tie-Dye Joggers

These tie-dye joggers are as comfortable as they look — you can literally sleep in there! The Hibluco Women’s Tie-Dye Joggers take Halsey’s tie-dye outfit to a new level of ultimate coziness. These pajama pants are equipped with drawstrings and made of cotton and polyester for the best lounging experience possible. Plus, the array of tie-dye colorways available will have you wanting more than one! $22, amazon.com