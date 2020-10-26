Cosy Hoodies & Sweatpants That Women Love Even More Than Everlane’s In Reviews

If you’re a huge fan of Everlane, then you’re going to love these sweatpants & sweatshirts from Amazon that have even more reviews & are half the price!

When it comes to loungewear it’s important to find the most comfortable pieces out there and if you love Everlane then you’re in luck because we rounded up some of our favorite sweatpants and hoodies from Amazon that are just as cozy and stylish, plus they have more reviews and are much cheaper.

From solid colors to patterns to joggers, crewnecks, and more, you can see all of our top picks below and you can shop for them right here!

1. Leggings Depot Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants

There’s a reason these joggers have over 22,000 positive reviews and it’s because they’re super cozy and classic. They’re super soft and stretchy, plus, they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring tie. With two pockets on either side, you will be obsessed with these sweatpants. $14.99, amazon.com

2. SweatyRocks Drawstring Waist Striped Side Jogger Sweatpants with Pocket

Available in 14 different colors, these sweatpants have a cool stripe down the side of the leg, two pockets, a drawstring waist that you can pull loose or tight, and they have tight ankles. The sweats have over 1,000 reviews and can be dressed up or down. $21.99, amazon.com

3. Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

We are obsessed with these classic sweatpants that come in a whopping 21 solid colors. They have a loose fit, an elastic waist, a drawstring tie, and two pockets. They have a relaxed fit and are made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester. They have over 4,500 positive reviews and you can pair them with a long sleeve shirt or a sweatshirt and you’re good to go. $18.50, amazon.com

4. ALWAYS Solid Jogger Pants

You can’t go wrong with these buttery soft joggers which come in 35 different colors so there’s something for anyone. They’re high-waisted and have a tight fit, plus, they have a four-way stretch, two big pockets, and a drawstring waist. You can style them with a cropped sweatshirt or a T-shirt and you’re set. $17.95, amazon.com

5. Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt

If you’re looking for a simple and classic sweatshirt, then this is the perfect option for you. It comes in 12 different colors so you have a lot to choose from, plus, it’s an Amazon Best-Seller. With over 9,400 reviews, you will love this cotton sweatshirt, plus, you can’t beat the low price. $8.99, amazon.com

6. Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Pullover with Side Cutouts

This crewneck pullover is one of our absolute favorites and over 1,000 people agree with us. It’s super stretchy and cozy, plus it’s available in nine colors. It has a loose fit and two large slits on either side which makes it a perfect top to wear with a cool pair of leggings or jeans. $28, amazon.com

7. BTFBM Leopard Print Long Sleeve Crew Neck

If you want to spice up your outfit with a fun patterned sweatshirt, look no further than this crewneck. It has over 3,700 positive reviews which means people love it, plus, it comes in 21 different colors, patterns, and styles. We especially love this camouflage print which is one of the hottest trends of the season, and the loose, baggy fit looks great with leggings. $24.99, amazon.com

8. MAKEMECHIC Casual Long Sleeve Pullover

You can never go wrong with a basic cropped hoodie and this is one of our faves. It has over 1,700 positive reviews and it’s available in a whopping 45 different colors. It has a loose fit, a hood, and white drawstrings, plus it’s super soft and comfortable. Rock it with a pair of jeans, leggings, or sweatpants and you are ready to go. $23.99, amazon.com