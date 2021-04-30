7 Amazing Sweatpants To Buy Inspired By Hailey Baldwin & Kylie Jenner’s Fave Looks

Sweatpants for summer? All of the stars are doing it! Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner & more celebs have inspired this wild trend, but we’re super into it! Shop some summer sweats here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In the last year, there has been a ton of wild and new trends, mostly brought out of boredom and laziness in quarantine. While some opted to get creative with tie-dye, others kept things comfortable by embracing the sweat life. Now, with vaccines easily accessible and dreams of #HotGirlSummer coming true, the sweatpants trend doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Some of our favorite celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have proven that sweatpants can be dressed up, especially in the summertime, so we rounded up some of our favorite sweatpants for you to shop for, below.

Get inspired by Hailey Bieber when shopping for these looks! Last summer, she sported a full gray Sporty & Rich sweatsuit when she was out in LA. The model rocked a pair of light gray elastic sweatpants with the brand logo on the top of the left leg and she paired the pants with a matching crewneck Wellness Sweatshirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers and a face mask.

Kylie Jenner also opted for sweats in the summer last year and we aren’t projecting anything different this year! She photographer herself on a private jet a few months, rocking a pair of light gray sweatpants with a Balenciaga Slouchy Leather Jacket and a pair of Nike x Travis Scott Sb Dunk Low Sneakers. Most recently, Kylie sported a head-to-toe pink sweatsuit while traveling when she threw on a pair of Alexander Wang Foundation Joggers with a matching Alexander Wang Foundation Shrunken Logo Tee in Pink. She topped her look off with a pair of Balenciaga Twirl Xs Twisted Hoop Earrings, an Emi Jay Glossy Vegan Leather Scrunchie in Fetish, a Hermes Himalayan 35 Birkin Bag, and Air Jordan 1 Retro Travis Scott Sneakers.

If you don’t want to break the bank but are inspired by Kylie and Hailey’s looks, we’ve got the sweats for you to shop below!

1. & Other Stories Organic Cotton Sweatpants

Comfort is key when choosing your sweatpants for summer, just ask Hailey Bieber! These & Other Stories Organic Cotton Sweatpants come in a soft fabric and offer a roomy cut around the thigh with a narrow shape through the leg. They’re an oversized, tapered fit and have a drawstring for adjusting. Plus, the pockets are a must! $49, asos.com

2. Boys Lie Sweatpants

We all know the KarJenner girls like to speak through their fashion — so don’t be surprised if you see Kylie sporting these sweatpants after Travis Scott was spotted out with a mystery lady! We’re just kidding, but we are super serious about these sweats. The Boys Lie Sweatpants come in a summery mint green with a cute graphic of an angel that says simply, “Boys Lie, Goodbye.” Tell ’em, sis. Revolve has these paired with white heels and we just couldn’t agree with the decision more. $100, revolve.com

3. VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets

Hailey Bieber’s sweatpants game is always on-point, especially her simple gray oversized pair that she wears! We’ve found a perfect pair for you that won’t break the bank! For under $20, the VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women is your basic oversized sweatpants that will be a wardrobe staple. Plus, they have pockets! Keep things simple this summer with a pair of these sweats! $25.99, amazon.com

4. Reformation Boyfriend Sweatpants

Hailey Bieber might just be wearing her hubby Justin Bieber’s sweatpants in some of these outings, but if you don’t have a partner to steal from, Reformation has got you covered with their Boyfriend Sweatpants. The Boyfriend Sweatpant is fitted in the waist with a relaxed fit in the leg. It has a stretchy drawstring waist you can make looser or tighter depending on your mood (and what you’re having for dinner). We love the four different colorways, but especially the Shocking Pink that reminds us of Kylie Jenner’s hot pink sweatsuit from last summer! $78, reformation.com

5. Alo Yoga Women’s Sweatpants

Hailey Bieber paired some white sweats with a black top and blazer — so we’re going to attempt the same feat. The Alo Yoga Women’s Sweatpants get you halfway there with a pair of soft white sweats. The cozy ribbed material and loose fit on the leg make these a super comfortable option and perfectly lightweight for summer. $45, amazon.com

6. Everlane’s The Track Jogger

Joggers with a cinched ankle are perfect to pair with heels, just like Hailey Bieber has done in the past. These Track Joggers from Everlane are a must-have for summertime style meets comfort. Featuring an elastic waistband, an easy high rise, handy side pockets, and a relaxed tapered leg, the Track Jogger has a signature look that you are sure to adore. It’s made of custom-developed, organic french terry, which gives it a premium feel without the luxury markup — which we love. $58, everlane.com

7. AUTOMET Women’s Joggers

Everyone needs a pair of black sweatpants in their closet. They’re ultra comfortable, match with everything, and can be worn season after season. Look no further than the AUTOMET Women’s Joggers that feature a drawstring and pockets! Hailey Bieber, herself, has stunned while out and about in an all-black sweatsuit, so these sweatpants will have you right on par with the style star. Designed for comfort, these sweatpants aren’t so oversized that you won’t feel flattered. They will make you look long and lean no matter how you choose to style them. $23, amazon.com