Khloe Kardashian Looks Identical To Selena Gomez In New Selfie With Smiley Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian posted a new pic with her ‘baby foreva,’ daughter True Thompson. But in Khloe’s latest Instagram snap, she looked so strikingly like Selena Gomez we had to do a double take! See the pic here!

Selena Gomez might very well have a celebrity doppelgänger after this post! Khloe Kardashian, 36, took to her Instagram on August 19 and shared an adorable pic with her baby girl True Thompson, 2, right before the two went to bed on their tropical getaway for Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday. The photo, however, featured Khloe looking so strikingly similar to the “Lose You To Love Me,” songstress, 27, it was nearly impossible to know who was who!

In the photo, Khloe rocked a hairdo courtesy of Jesus Guerrero that featured her raven black hair done in a bob — not unlike a style Selena has sported in the past. With full makeup on, Khloe pouted her bold red lips, making a kissing face at the camera as True smiled brightly. Khloe also wore a black and white set of pajamas by F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers, completing her uncanny likeness to Sel.

While Khloe looked nearly identical to Selena in this latest snap, it’s not the first time the stunning mother-of-one has been a celebrity’s look-a-like. In the August 6 preview to a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe completely transformed into her mother, Kris Jenner. The Good American mogul went into full hair and makeup for her and Scott Disick‘s latest prank on the Kardashian family matriarch.

“I am back in my Kris Jenner glory and its time to shoot some Kris Jenner paparazzi photos,” Khloe confessed to the camera. With a pixie cut wig, a smokey eye, and a black blazer and turtleneck to boot, Khloe was the spitting image of her mother! But it’s honestly no wonder that the gorgeous KUWTK star is able to transform so effortlessly into different looks.

Khloe has been a true chameleon when it comes to trends from head to toe. Whether she’s rocking a wholly new hairstyle or showing off some brand new threads, even Khloe causes her most devoted fans to do a double every once in a while! Her latest pic with sweet baby True just goes to show that Khloe is so great at keeping us guessing!