Khloe Kardashian Debuts New Braids In Cute Video With Daughter True, 2, After Dark Brown Hair Makeover

Khloe Kardashian debuted yet another hair look — this time it was tight braids, as she posted a selfie video with her daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is certainly keeping fans on their toes! The youngest Kardashian sis practically broke the internet on May 22 when she posted a photo appearing almost unrecognizable with darker, brown hair. Now, she’s taken to her Instagram Story less than 24 hours later to share a clip of herself with tight braids. In the clip, Khloe appeared to be laying down as her mini-me True Thompson, 2, tried to put stickers on her moms face. In the filtered clip, Khloe wore a tie-dye tee with diamond earrings, and her new dark hair slicked back into four braids.

It’s quite a change from the beachy waves she debuted on Instagram yesterday, along with her new dye job. Celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who teamed up with fellow A-list hair wizard Tracey Cunningham for the special project, called the look “BRONDE BOMBSHELL.” “Love the bronde!!!!!,” Kim Kardashian gushed under Andrew’s post, and even more stars jumped into the comments section of Khloe’s post to leave their thoughts on the hair makeover. “This colour [heart eye emojis],” model Winnie Harlow wrote, and Kim Zolciak gushed, “Absoluely stunning [fire emojis].”

Khloe’s combination of blonde and brown hair was so reminiscent of earlier seasons of KUWTK when she was slowly transitioning into a full-on blonde. “Bronde has finally returned.. we missed you baby,” a fan commented, to which Khloe replied, “Hahahaha amen.” Khloe dyed her hair platinum blonde in Dec. 2018, and had been rocking nearly white-blonde hair ever since. She has previously entertained the idea of rocking a more natural blonde color, though, like when the Good American co-founder shared a photo of herself wearing a caramel ponytail extension in Feb. 2020.

“Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde??? Let me know…Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don’t know,” Khloe wrote in the caption. However, just five days later, she debuted a short, bright blonde bob. It looks like Khloe has changed her mind yet again!