True Thompson, 2, Is Dad Tristan’s Twin As She Flashes Cute Toothy Grin For Khloe Kardashian

Smile! While getting in the spooky spirit with mom, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson posed for a photo, and her wide grin made her look exactly like her dad, Tristan Thompson.

True Thompson joined her mother, Khloe Kardashian, to get in the Halloween spirit on Oct. 14. In a series of clips posted to Khloe’s Instagram Story, two-year-old True found a hidden stash of white pumpkins underneath a table. True was particularly excited about the little pumpkins and the glitter-covered kitty in a witch’s hat. Khloe, 36, was clearly excited to see her baby girl so happy, and she shared a picture of True with a wide grin. In that shot, KoKo’s girl was Tristan Thompson’s lookalike – except smaller and cuter than the 29-year-old NBA star (sorry, Tristan!)

This little indoor pumpkin pickin’ party comes about two weeks after True hosted “Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch,” a pumpkin painting/carving party with her cousins, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1. Khloe showed how the KarJenners (or, in this case, the WesThompsons) were having a blast by uploading pics and videos to her Instagram. She also shared a clip of True, covered in paint, decorating a pumpkin along with her daddy.

Recently, Khloe spoke about how she’s managed to “figure it out” when it comes to parenting and maintaining her fitness routine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Khloe didn’t hire any in-house help to look after True, so she adapted like millions of other parents during the lockdown. “I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts. [True] is obviously not working out, but it’s things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill,” she told Refinery29. “I belted a wagon to my waist because I don’t have any help. We’re all just trying to figure it out.”

“I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day. You don’t have to be so rigid in the gym,” she added. “By her seeing me like this, I hope she’s active and takes care of herself.”

Will Khloe also set this example for True’s younger sister or brother? Kris Jenner hinted that there could be a baby-shaped cliffhanger at the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (“You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count”) during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in late September. Both Khloe and Tristian would “love to have [another child] again,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but they would have to get a good place after their 2019 split. If those reconciliation rumors are true, meaning Khloe and Tristan are back together, that would be another reason for True to smile.