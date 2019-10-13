18 Photos Of Scott Disick With KarJenners That Prove He’s Still Part Of The Fam

It’s been more than four years since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split, but he’s still an important member of the KarJenner squad — and these photos prove it!

Scott Disick has basically become a member of the Kardashian family in the years since he first started dating Kourtney Kardashian, and even though he’s not with the reality star anymore, he still fits right in with the crew. Scott and Kourtney broke up in the summer of 2015, after nearly nine years together. For quite awhile, their relationship was in a bit of a limbo, but Kourtney made it clear that things were over for GOOD after a Jan. 2017 family vacation to Costa Rica. On the trip, Scott brought another woman to his hotel room, and it led to quite a blowup. Scott and Kourtney were not on good terms after the incident, and things got more awkward when they both started dating other people (Sofia Richie and Younes Bendjima) that summer.

During this time, Scott dealt with a lot of blowback from both Kourtney AND her famous family members. However, the family still stood by him whenever he was struggling, and he was still spotted out and about with members of the KarJenner clan every once in awhile. After all, Scott has three kids (Mason, Penelope and Reign) with Kourtney, so even when the exes aren’t on good terms, they’ll still always be connected because of their children. Scott also continued to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians throughout his issues with Kourtney.

It took over a year, but eventually, Kourtney and Scott got back to a really good place, where they were not only able to co-parent, but also able to be friends. Kourtney even started to accept Scott’s relationship with Sofia, and the model began getting invites on the KarJenner family vacations. In April 2019, Scott, Sofia, Kourtney and the kids even went on a trip to Finland without any other family members in attendance!

Scott and Kourtney are totally cordial when they hang out alone now, and Scott is also close her mom, Kris Jenner, and famous sisters. Click through the gallery above to check out photos of Scott hanging out with the KarJenner girls after his split from Kourt!