Khloe Kardashian went all out with her sexiness for a simple lunch with Scott Disick. She wore her black shirt unbuttoned and flashed tons of skin.

A simple Tuesday lunch with Scott Disick was all Khloe Kardashian needed to show off some major cleavage for the paparazzi. The 35-year-old didn’t disappoint the shutterbugs who happened to be hanging out outside of Stanley’s cafe in Sherman Oaks, CA when she arrived on Oct. 8. Khloe wore a long sleeve black shirt but only buttoned two buttons low on the garment, flashing her nude colored bra and tons of cleavage.

Khloe made sure her chest got tons of attention by adding a giant gold pendant on a necklace that hung just above her bra. She also added large chunky gold hoop earrings to match and square black sunglasses. The mother of one wore her long blonde locks up in a tight bun as to better showcase her blingy jewelry. Koko donned a pair of light blue jeans with a left thigh rip — most likely from her Good American denim line — to complete her overall look.

If this unbuttoned blouse look on Khloe seems familiar, it is. Oct. 3, she stepped out to do some shopping in a white shirt oversized shirt that was unbuttoned past her bra line. She wore the name nude bra and the exact same blue jeans, with the only difference being that her hair was down and she wore different shoes. Maybe she’s trying to start an unbuttoned shirt trend for fall?

It’s too bad Khloe didn’t post the look to her Instagram, because her ex Tristan Thompson would have been all over it. He’s been leaving tons of flirty comments to her photos recently, and many fans think he’s trying to win her back. They’re right as we EXCLUSIVELY told you, “He understands how much he messed up with Khloe and he will always love her and wants her back and will continue to try to get back with her. He will not stop flirting both on social media and when he sees her when they have to deal with True’s needs. They are going to be together forever in one way or another, so he is shooting his shot to get her back and he will never stop,” an insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “He truly believes he still has another chance.”