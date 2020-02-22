Khloe Kardashian Rocks Ab-Baring Outfit & Shows Off Bob While Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian looks incredible! She flaunted her tanned and toned abs while filming ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ with Scott Disick in Los Angeles.

It may be chilly in Los Angeles, but that didn’t stop Khloe Kardashian, 35, from rocking a midriff-bearing outfit that showed off her incredible physique. The fashion mogul was spotted filming an episode of KUWTK with her former brother-in-law Scott Disick, 36, on Friday, February 21. Although he called it quits with Khloe’s big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 40, in 2015, it appears Scott and Khloe have seemingly improved their friendship. The duo were snapped getting coffee in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, as cameras rolled for season 18 of the long-running reality show. Khloe used the outing to flaunt her toned and tanned abs in a black crop-top and paired it with a pair of high-waisted leggings. The mother of daughter True Thompson, 1, contrasted the sporty look with a long black Prada puffy winter coat that came down to her calves. She accessorized the all-black ensemble with dark shades and her gorgeous blonde locks styled in a bob.

Scott looked equally casual, sporting a ‘Calabasas’ grey hoodie, light brown pants, white sneakers, and dark shades. The night before, Scott was the ultimate supportive boyfriend when he attended the launch of his girl, Sofia Richie’s, 21, collaboration with Rolla’s on Feb. 20. The two didn’t pose for any official red carpet photos together, but once inside the party, they cozied up to one another for some pics. HollywoodLife obtained an exclusive photo of Sofia leaning into Scott, with her hand placed on his chest as they took some pictures. Scott had his arm firmly wrapped around Sofia’s waist, with his hand protectively placed on her backside.

Khloe, on the other hand, has been LOVING her role as mom to little True! Tristan Thompson, 28, shared the most adorable video of him and his daughter, whom he shares with Khloe, dancing together! And the Kardashian sis was quick to like the video on her ex’s page. The co-parents are on great terms after splitting up a year ago over his infidelity, and a source told HollywoodLife on Feb. 21 that Tristan’s devotion to their daughter has helped Khloe forgive him for his past mistakes. “The way Tristan has shown up for True and the unmistakable love and bond between them absolutely softened Khloe’s heart towards him, she loves seeing it. It definitely helped her with forgiveness,” the source revealed.

“Tristan has been really good about making his relationship with True a priority. He’s head over heels in love with her and the older she gets the stronger their bond gets. Most of the time he visits her at Khloe’s house, it’s just easier for comfort and privacy. They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. He still has a very demanding schedule with his games and his practices but he goes out of his way to make it to LA to get his daddy daughter time in,” the source continued. We can’t wait to see more of True, and her parents, when KUWTK returns in the Spring!