Michael Longfellow: 5 Things To Know About One Of ‘SNL’s Newest Cast Members

Big changes are coming to Saturday Night Live for its upcoming 48th season. Several cast members including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant have left the show, which means it’s time to welcome a slew of rising comedians to Studio 8H. The NBC show announced the new additions, including Michael Longfellow, on Sept. 15. Michael is one of four new featured players alongside Molly Kearney, Marcello Hernandez, and Devon Walker.

So, who is Michael Longfellow? Get to know one of the newest stars of SNL below!

1. Michael is a standup comedian.

Michael visits comedy festivals and comedy clubs around the world to perform his stand up comedy shows. This summer, he visited Indianapolis (Indiana), Madison (Wisconsin), West Jordan (Utah), and more cities on his comedy tour. He’s set to visit Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Houston, and more later this year before his final shows of 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, according to his website.

2. He’s from Arizona

Michael was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He eventually moved to Los Angeles, where he pursued a career in comedy. He’s currently based in LA but travels a lot for his job.

3. He was featured in a Netflix special.

Michael was one of eight comedians chosen for Netflix’s Introducing… at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest in early 2022. His 7-minute segment featured a plethora of hilarious jokes that the audience loved. He was the fifth rising comedian to be featured in the standup showcase, hosted by Mo Amer.

4. He competed on a reality show.

Michael was a contestant on the NBC competition series Bring the Funny which aired in 2019. Hosted by Amanda Seales, the show featured comedy acts performing in front of audiences to win $250,000. Michael was eliminated in Week 9 and came in 7th place. Ironically, one of the judges was Kenan Thompson, who Michael will work with on SNL.

5. He was recognized at the 2017 NY Comedy Festival.

Michael was selected as one of TBS’s “Comics to Watch” at the 2017 New York Comedy Festival. He went on to make his late-night debut on CONAN the following year. He did a 5-minute skit where he cracked jokes about having an 82-year-old roommate.