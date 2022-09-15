Marcello Hernandez: 5 Things To Know About One Of SNL’s Newest Cast Members

The next generation of comedy has been announced. Ahead of Saturday Night Live‘s season 48 premiere on Oct. 1, the long-running sketch comedy showcase introduced four new cast members. Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Miami-based comedian Marcello Hernandez have joined the cast. The new additions come after the departure of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari.

“The pandemic sort of interfered with the national order of things,” creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels said about the recent changes, per Deadline. “I think there was a bonding; people got very close. When we did those at-home shows, you got to see everyone’s apartment where and how they lived. There was an intimacy and connection between audience and group. I couldn’t imagine we could work without that whole team, so we kept going.” Ahead of Season 48 – which will premiere with three consecutive shows – here’s the scoop on Marcello.

Marcello Hernandez Is A Cuban/Dominican Comedian

Marcello’s official website lists him as “a Cuban/Dominican stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. He was selected as a 2022 Just For Laughs New Face.” The bio also says he’s opened for SNL alums like Jim Breuer and the late Gilbert Gottfried, as well as Mark Viera, Tim Dillon, and more. “He has had 10+ appearances on Telemundo’s Acceso Total & NBC’s 6 in the Mix. He currently performs at select tour dates with Tim Dillon, and clubs in New York City.” Plus, his birthday is Aug. 19, so consider this a late present.

He’s Active On Social Media

As of SNL’s announcement, Marcello had 344k+ followers on TikTok (with over 10.5 million likes) and 27k followers on Instagram. His Instagram shows that he has a sister, who will certainly tune in to watch her big bro make his not-ready-for-prime-time debut. Also, his IG shows that he likes fishing, golf, and family.

He Is The Creative Director Of ‘Only In Dade’

Marcello is “a host, and creative director for @onlyindade, a Miami-based account with over 900k Followers,” reads his bio, “through which he has interviewed top celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather, Nicky Jam, Cuba Gooding Jr, Mayor Francis Suarez, Ray J & more.” The account, listed as a media/news company, details some of the more exciting and eccentric aspects of living in Miami-Dade County.

He’s A College Graduate

According to a LinkedIn profile attributed to Marcello Hernandez, the new SNL cast member graduated from Ohio’s John Carroll University (go Blue Streaks!) in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship & Communication, TV & Screenwriting. Some noteworthy alumni of John Carroll University include Tim Russert of Meet The Press, author Brian P. Cleary, and astronaut Carl E. Walz.

His Comedic Style Is ‘Survival’

“Being a comedian in Miami is like being a soccer player in America,” Marcello said to Miami Comedy Shows on Sept. 2, roughly two weeks before SNL announced he was joining the cast. “They don’t care as much as in Europe, but y’know, you’re a soccer player. Play soccer.” When asked to describe his comedic style, he said “survival. My style is I survive, I kind of survive up there. You know? I fight for my life up there [on the stage].”