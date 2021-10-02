Aristotle Athari: 5 Things To Know About ‘Silicon Valley’ Star Joining ‘SNL’ Cast

Aristotle Athari was one of three new featured players announced ahead of season 47 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ He’s joining the iconic comedy cast with Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson.

Saturday Night Live returns for it’s 47th season on Saturday October 2! While the show will feature so many fan-favorite cast members returning for yet another year of hilarity, the show also introduced three young comedic talents: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Aristotle has had plenty of experience working in comedy over the past 10 years in a variety of roles, and it’s certainly exciting to see him joining the cast of the classic show. Find out everything you need to know about Aristotle here!

Aristotle Had A Recurring Role On ‘Silicon Valley’

While Aristotle has had a number of roles acting in video shorts, TV shows and movies, his most famous part is definitely for playing Gabe on HBO’s Silicon Valley. His character appeared in five episodes of the modern classic comedy. Gabe was the comedic foil to Kumail Nanjiani’s Dinesh Chugtai! Other than Silicon Valley, Aristotle also appeared in the sketch show Goatface along with future Patriot Act star Hasan Minhaj. He also played the leading role of Derrick in The Coop.

He Does Stand-Up Comedy

Unsurprisingly, Aristotle isn’t limited to just sketch comedy! He’s also performed as a stand-up, and he’s even had a chance to tell jokes on Comedy Central, where did a hilarious routine about being terrified of his mom! While he can also certainly hold his own with just a microphone, he’s also performed as a solo sketch performer at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival, where he hilariously did crowd work as a computer-generated comedian.

He Hosts The ‘This Is Americans Live’ Podcast

Aristotle debuted his podcast This Is Americans Live back in June 2021, which he hosts along with fellow comic Andy Harris! The show is featured on iHeartRadio and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players podcast network. It seems like it parodies the popular podcast This American Life. “Join improv comedians Aristotle Athari and Andy Harris on This Is Americans Live, an improvised comedy podcast in the style of your favorite storytelling show from a certain public radio station. Each week, host Ari, producer Andy and a special guest contributor use prompts from a random sentence generator to improvise fake real stories filled with fake real people, in three acts,” the show’s description says.

He Got Married Right Before Getting ‘SNL’

The same day Aristotle was announced as a cast member for the upcoming season of SNL, he also shared gorgeous photos from his wedding on his Instagram. He gushed over his wife Maura Grace, who’s a photographer, and showed his excitement about being a part of the comedy institution in his caption. “Today I get to celebrate the two greatest things to ever happen to me. Marrying the woman of my dreams [Maura Grace] and getting the job of my dreams [at SNL] I’ve been pinching myself a record number of times,” he wrote.

He’s Worked Behind The Scenes Too

While Aristotle has gotten his name and face out there by acting in many roles and doing standup, he’s also stepped behind the camera on a number of occasions, according to his IMDb. Besides working on countless video shorts, he’s also been a consulting producer for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, as well as a director for comedy specials from Rosebud Baker (Whiskey Fists) and Drew Lynch (Concussed).