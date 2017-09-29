Heidi Gardner: 5 Things To Know About ‘SNL’s Hilarious New Funny Lady On Season 43

Live from New York…its Heidi Gardner! The Kansas City native is the only new female addition to the ‘SNL’ crew for season 43, and we’ve got five fun facts about the improvisational veteran.

We’re going to see three new faces when SNL kicks off its 43rd season on Sept. 30. Along with Luke Null and Chris Redd, 32, Heidi Gardner will be joining the show and she’s got quite a great comedy background. She’s the only new female joining the show and will be counted on to bring a host of new impressions to the program. That should be a cinch for her as she’s trained at a prestigious comedy theater company and already has a host of characters that she’s created prior to joining SNL. So here’s five things you must know about Heidi in advance of the SNL season 43 premiere:

1. Like many other SNL alums, Heidi was a member of L.A.’s The Groundlings improv troupe.

She should be well prepared for any improvisational situations live TV might bring, as she was a member of the same comedy school and theater that produced other SNL alums like Will Ferrell, 50, Kristin Wiig, 44, Maya Rudolph, 45,

2. Saturday Night Live is Heidi’s biggest break yet.

She caught the attention of the show big wigs as part of the New Faces Characters showcase at Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival in July. According to her mom Erny Huelke‘s Facebook account, she auditioned for SNL three weeks ago and got hired by the show’s creator and executive producer on Sept. 22. “Lorne Micheals, called her and told her she was hilarious, her sketches were awesome and she will thrive on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE!!!!” she wrote.

3. Heidi’s primary professional background has been in voice work.

For the last two years, she’s the voice behind Cooch/Gloria on the Sony Crackle online show SuperMansion. Heidi also voiced Yasmin in the 2015 animated TV show Bratz. See pics of SNL’s season 43 premiere, here.

3. Heidi is a sports megafan.

She hails from Kansas City, MO and according to her Groundlings bio, is a huge fan of her hometown’s professional baseball and football teams, the KC Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the city doesn’t have an NBA franchise, her heart lies with LeBron James, 32, and wherever he’s playing, which right now is with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

5. Heidi is a loving pet owner.

She owns three cats named Tweaky, Cubby Bear and Marshall. They are her absolute darlings and she loves to post pics of the critters on her Instagtam account.

