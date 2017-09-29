Chris Redd: 5 Things You Need To Know About The New ‘SNL’ Cast Member

There will be some fresh faces popping up in ‘SNL’ season 43, and one of them is Chris Redd. Before the Sept. 30 premiere, get to know the hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member!

1. Chris Redd has worked with SNL alums before! Chris, 32, rose to fame when Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping was released in 2016. He played the hilarious Hunter the Hungry in the mockumentary, alongside SNL alums Tim Meadows, 56, and Andy Samberg, 39. Andy was on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012. Tim was a cast member for 10 seasons.

2. You can watch him on Netflix! Chris plays Dank in the Netflix original comedy series Disjointed starring Kathy Bates, 69. You can also watch him on Netflix in Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie, Love, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. In addition to Netflix, Chris appeared in two episodes of Empire as Roger. Chris already has a number of roles under his belt, but SNL is the opportunity of a lifetime!

3. He’s “seen friends die.” Chris has been very open about his troubled youth. “I’ve seen friends die, seen friends get shot,” he told Comedy of Chicago. “I’ve seen a lot of shit that someone from the family I’ve come from probably wouldn’t have to see. And when one of my good friends got shot up, that was my wake up call, like “Holy f**k that coulda been me! I really had to get it together and stop doing the bullsh*t I was doing—stealing, selling drugs, all that.”

4. He was a rapper before becoming a comedian. Chris’s first dream was to become a rapper. “Rap is very different ‘cause it’s all about ego—at least for me it was,” he also told Comedy of Chicago. “And comedy is all about discovering yourself, tearing down that ego, showing your flaws and celebrating them. And that was hard for me. It took me 6 years to understand that, to discover myself, to get comfortable knowing who I really am..” Chris hasn’t left his rap skills completely behind. He showed off his talents in Popstar.

5. He’s already had his own comedy special! The episode, titled Trapped in Atlanta, aired on Sept. 15. Chris shared personal stories about a passive-aggressive flight attendant, helping his cousin come out of the closet, and meeting a strange magician in Los Angeles.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris is a good addition to SNL? Let us know!