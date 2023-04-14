‘Bupkis’: The Release Date, Cast & More To Know About The Pete Davidson Series

Bupkis is an upcoming action comedy series on Peacock.

Pete Davidson stars in the show, which is based on his life.

Bupkis premieres May 4, 2023.

Pete Davidson is bringing his real life to television with his upcoming show Bupkis. The action comedy series coming to Peacock is based on the Saturday Night Live alum’s life, but in a heightened and fictionalized manner. Pete brings all the laughs in the trailer for the show that is filled with famous guest stars. There’s no sign of Pete’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, but his current girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, does appear in the show.

Pete was obviously the brainiac behind creating his new show. Bupkis is inspired by the comedian’s life and has so many jokes about his image and reputation in Hollywood. This is a show that Pete’s fans are not going to want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know about Bupkis.

Bupkis Release Date

Bupkis will premiere May 4 on Peacock. The series will consist of 8 episodes that are roughly 30 minutes long. The show was first announced in March 2022 and filming took place later that year.

Bupkis Trailer

The trailer for Bupkis was released on April 14. Pete plays himself in the trailer and has to deal with becoming famous while trying to live a low-key life in Staten Island. A young girl makes fun of Pete for living with his mom, which was true in real life. The character played by Pete’s current girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders tells the comedian that he “runs away from people who love you.” Pete Googles himself and comes across real headlines that are about him. Pete says that he wants “a regular type life”, which doesn’t seem possible anymore, both in the show, and in real life.

Bupkis Cast

Pete Davidson is the lead star of his new show. He plays a semi-fictionalized version of himself. He co-wrote the series with his longtime collaborator, Dave Sirus, as well as Judah Miller. The trio all serve as executive producers, alongside SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

Edie Falco plays a fictionalized version of Pete’s mom Amy. “I’m so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete,” the Sopranos star said during the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation in May 2022, per Deadline. “Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except, this time, it’s Staten Island.”

Joe Pesci plays Pete’s grandfather in the show. This is one of Joe’s only television roles in his entire career. He’s obviously best known for movies like Goodfellas and Casino.

Oona Roche plays a fictionalized version of Pete’s sister, Casey Davidson. Charlie Day plays Pete’s therapist. The rest of the guest star cast, many of whom are playing themselves, includes Chase Sui Wonders, John Mulaney, Steve Buschemi, Machine Gun Kelly, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Sebastian Stan, Kenan Thompson, and more.

Pete’s late father, Scott Davidson, will not be portrayed in the show. Scott, a New York City firefighter, died in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Scott was last seen running up the stairs at the Marriott World Trade Center to help before the building collapsed and he died on the scene.

What Is Bupkis About?

Peacock’s official description reads, “Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Pete teased Bupkis when he appeared on The Breakfast Club podcast the day the trailer came out. He started the interview by explaining what the meaning of the title is. “A bupkis is like yiddish, or a Jewish term, meaning like ‘whatever’ or ‘nothing’. My grandpa used to say it all the time growing up. We just thought it was a fun title.”

Pete also explained that it’s “been a long process” to create his Peacock show. “I came to brag about the cast. It’s so sick,” Pete said, as he read out all the stars appearing on the show. “It’s just a really fun time. I think people are gonna be stoked,” he added.