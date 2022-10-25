Pete Davidson Looks Wild in Hot Pink Sweatpants & UGG Boots On Set Of ‘Bupkis’: Photos

Pete Davidson may be playing a fictional version of himself in Bupkis, but his fashion in the upcoming half-hour live-action comedy for Peacock is close to what the ex-Saturday Night Live star would typically wear. Not one to shy away from an outlandish fashion moment or the color pink, Pete, 28, sported a pair of fuchsia Nike sweatpants while filming on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Pete paired the pants with a blue clay-colored hoodie, a seemingly white t-shirt, and a pair of brown Ugg boots. Overall, the outfit screamed “comfort” over couture.

On set, Pete joined his Bupkis costars, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco. Joe, 79, will play Pete’s grandfather, while Edie, 59, will play a fictionalized version of his mother. “I’m so excited to be playing your mother in this show, Pete,” the Sopranos star said during the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation in May, per Deadline. “Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption. Except, this time, it’s Staten Island.”

“I can’t believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like MacGruber and the reruns of The Office,” added Davidson. He also joked about his celebrity status since he was involved with Kim Kardashian at the time. “I’m here so the media will finally start paying attention to me,” he said.

Bupkis is co-written by Davidson and his longtime collaborator, Dave Sirus, as well as Judah Miller. The show will “combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and original worldview for which Davidson is known.” The show has drawn comparisons to Curb Your Enthusiasm, and it will “showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, per Deadline.

Pete’s name has been in the news recently due to Kanye “Ye” West. In the continual fallout from Ye’s appearance on Drink Champs – where the 45-year-old rapper made antisemitic comments that would ultimately cost him his billionaire status — Charlamagne Tha God shared that Ye tried to recruit him to trash Pete.

“He’s basically trying to get me on board to sh-t on somebody he knows is my friend,” said Charlamagne, 44. “He’s like, ‘we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe,’ talking about Kim. I’m like, ‘Yo, you know Pete is my friend, right?’ Finally, he goes, ‘My wife is out here f-cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f-cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?’ He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”