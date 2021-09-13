Pete Davidson Wears A Dress To Met Gala In ‘Slutty Nun’ Look

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star joked about the Catholic school-inspired look of his Thom Browne-designed Met Gala outfit.

The King Of Staten Island himself Pete Davidson laughed off gender norms by wearing a suit-dress to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday September 13. The 27-year-old comedian looked fantastic in a stylish Thom Browne-designed outfit. When host Keke Palmer asked Pete about his “Catholic” inspired look, the SNL cast-member quipped that he looked like a “slutty nun” in the black and white outfit.

Pete looked rebelliously chic, with the plain-black dress, underneath a white blazer, that was accented with black buttons and lining. A white collar was also peaking out from under the dress. The SNL star also sported mis-matched socks, where one had white-stripes, and black boots with three white stripes to match the sock! The comic accessorized with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat as well as black ultralight Dynamics Colorwave. Accent Ring sunglasses from Silhouette (perfect for people-watching). He also rocked some bleach blonde hair!

Pete opened up about the unbelievable chance to go to the Met Gala in an interview with GQ. “When I was first told I would maybe have the opportunity to attend, I thought it was a joke,” the Meet Cute actor said, explaining that he was prepared for both compliments and questions about his outfit. “They’re gonna be like, I don’t understand it, but good for you. What are you, a nun? I already know all the comments.”

While he definitely seemed excited about the amazing outfit, the comedian couldn’t resist finding some aspects of the look useful and hilarious. “I’m excited for how easy it is to pee. You can literally just lift it up,” he quipped to GQ, before showing some thanks to the designer. “If you’re gonna wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I’m really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious.”