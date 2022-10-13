Kim Kardashian Reveals Where She & Pete Davidson Had Sex After Advice From Grandma MJ

Kim Kardashian spilled some details about her intimate relationship with Pete Davidson on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed at the beginning of March 2022. After returning home from Milan Fashion Week, Kim met up with her mom, Kris Jenner, sister, Khloe Kardashian, and grandmother, MJ Shannon, to catch up. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” Kim told MK. “I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

At first, MJ was a bit confused by the confession, and asked Kim whether or not the tryst happened in the hotel’s lobby (Kim clarified that it did NOT). MJ also gushed that Pete is “so cute,” and Kim agreed, adding, “He’s SO nice.” She also filled her family members in on Pete’s plans to go to space, and he actually wound up calling her as they filmed the scene. Kris begged Kim to put the phone on speaker, which she did.

“Are you nervous?” Kris asked, to which Pete hilariously responded, “No, my personal life is scarier, to be honest. I can’t wait to get the f*** away from everyone.” Kris laughed and asked Pete if he was even going to come back to Earth. “I think I’m gonna stay up there,” he joked. In a confessional, Kris gushed over Kim’s relationship with Pete. “Pete is amazing,” she said. “No drama, no stress. He’s just Pete. He fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy. She laughs. She’s more confident. Pete brings out the best in her.”

Later on in the episode, Kim found out that Pete would no longer be going to space due to a change in the flight, which conflicted with his schedule. She said he “felt bad” for him because she knew how excited he was to make the trek. Unfortunately, just like the space mission, Kim and Pete’s relationship also eventually fell through, as they broke up in July. However, the show storyline has not gotten to that point yet.