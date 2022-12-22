Joe Pesci’s Daughter Tiffany: Everything To Know About ‘Home Alone’ Star’s Only Kid

Joe Pesci is an actor known for starring in the Home Alone movie franchise.

Home Alone star Joe Pesci, 79, has starred in many hit movies over his decades-long career. From Goodfellas, Casino, My Cousin Vinny, and more it’s no surprise that Joe has an impressive film resume. But when he’s not busy working on the set of movies he is often spending time with his family. Below is everything to know about his only child, Tiffany Pesci.

How Many Kids Does Joe Pesci Have?

The New Jersey native is a proud dad to only one child. He welcomed his first kid with his ex-wife, Claudia Haro, during their four-year-long marriage. Despite being married for a handful of years, sadly the two eventually parted ways in 1992. Of course, Joe was busy with a successful acting career, which included playing Harry Lime in the Home Alone franchise.

Recently, on Nov. 29, 2022, the actor spoke to PEOPLE about working on the movie which also starred Macaulay Culkin, 42. “I remember Macaulay as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional,” he told the outlet. “I intentionally limited my interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between his character, Kevin, and my character Harry.”

Who Is Tiffany Pesci?

Joe’s daughter, Tiffany, was reportedly born in 1992, per Buzz Nigeria. According to the outlet the legendary actor and his ex split the same year that their daughter was born. They also reported that Tiffany is a model, however, she does not have a social media presence at the time of this writing. Although Joe has done many interviews during his career, it does not appear he has spoken publicly about being a father.

Tiffany’s Mom, Claudia

The Oscar-winner, as mentioned above, was married to Claudia from 1988 until their 1992 split. Notably, his marriage to the brunette model and actress was his only one. The two starred in a couple of movies together including Gone Fishin’ and With Honors. Claudia was previously married to former stuntman Garrett Warren from 1998 until 2000.