‘Home Alone’ Cast Then & Now: See Macaulay Culkin All Grown Up After 31 Years & More

It’s been 31 years since the original ‘Home Alone’ hit theaters and 29 years since it’s sequel premiered just in time for the holidays! See photos of star Macaulay Culkin and the cast then and now!

31 years ago, young Kevin McCallister had to defend his family’s home from the wet bandits! Three decades later and a 1992 sequel to boot, the Home Alone movies have become a staple of the holiday season. Not only did the films cement its child and adult actors as major comedic players, they have all gone on to accomplish so much more.

Of course, these stars have also paid homage to their ’90s holiday movie roots. Over the years, families across the country gathered around to watch these ’90s classics and more of their favorite Christmas movies. With Christmas just around the corner, take a look at where the film’s stars like Macaulay Culkin and more are today!

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin was just 10 years old when Home Alone hit theaters on November 16, 1990. Two years later, he reprised the role of Kevin for the film’s sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. But the young actor was already a bonafide star! Macaulay grew up with a slew of major credits on his resume. In 1991, he starred in the emotional film My Girl alongside Anna Chlumsky. After the swell of success he received at such a young age, fame really began to take a toll on the young actor.

Macaualay struggled with addiction for some time, but has since been clean and sober. His career is also getting new life, with roles on shows like Doll Face and the most recent season of American Horror Story. Macaualay was in a relationship with actress Mila Kunis for nearly a decade before they split in 2010. He’s been in a committed relationship with actress Brenda Song since 2017. And on April 5, 2021, he and Brenda welcomed their first child together. The child — a baby girl — was named in honor of Macaulay’s late sister, Dakota, who passed away in 2018.

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci was already a certified living legend by the time he took on the role of Harry in Home Alone, reprising the role in the 1992 sequel. The actor won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn in 1990’s Goodfellas, the same year Home Alone came out — talk about range! Since then, Joe has continued to play sly, commanding characters in films like Casino, My Cousin Vinny, The Good Shepherd, and more.

Most recently, Joe appeared alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the 2019 Oscar-nominated picture The Irishman. The film reunited the three screen legends as well as acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. For his work, Joe was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2020 Oscars.

Daniel Stern

Daniel Stern was Joe Pesci’s right-hand man in Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Daniel played the dim-witted Marv, who worked with Joe’s Harry to rob homes and create havoc around the holidays. In between the two films, Daniel appeared in the film City Slickers alongside comedy great Billy Crystal.

After the success of the Home Alone movies, Daniel went on to appear in small roles in both film and TV. He appeared in Drew Barrymore‘s 2009 directorial debut Whip It, the 2014 series Manhattan, and played Bill Easton on the Hulu series Shrill with Aidy Bryant. He’s also worked behind the camera, with seven directing credits to his name!

Catherine O’Hara

Much like her co-stars, Catherine O’Hara was a bonafide legend in the making when she played Kevin’s mom, Kate McCallister, in Home Alone and Home Alone 2. After flexing her comedy muscles, Catherine appeared in movies like Best In Show and collaborated with Tim Burton and director Henry Selick for The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Along with a number of small voiceover roles in films like Monster House and Over The Hedge, Catherine has also returned to her comedy roots. From 2015-2020, Catherine played Moira Rose on the beloved comedy series Schitt’s Creek. For her work in the show’s final season, Catherine earned the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series!

John Heard

John Heard, who played Kevin’s dad Peter McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, was also incredibly well known at the time the two films came out, much like his co-stars. John appeared in films like Big alongside Tom Hanks and even earned an Emmy nomination for his work on The Sopranos. After the Home Alone movies, John continued to appear in critically acclaimed films and TV shows.

In 2000, he played Tony Smith in the Oscar-winning film Pollock, and in 2004 he flexed his comedy muscles once again in the film White Chicks. Prior to his death in July 2017, John worked with Oscar-winner Laura Dern in 2018’s The Tale and was featured in guest roles on shows like NCIS and more. He was mourned by so many in Hollywood after his shocking death at the age of 71.

Devin Ratray

Who would Kevin McCallister be without his big brother Buzz? Actor Devin Ratray was given the task of being the worst big brother in the world in Home Alone and Home Alone 2. As Buzz, Devin mercilessly teased Macaulay’s Kevin, but he also may have prepared the youngster to defend his home at the penultimate moment! After the Home Alone movies, Devin continued to act in a number of films and TV shows.

In 2013, he appeared in the critically lauded and Oscar-nominated film Nebraska and in 2017 he starred alongside funny ladies like Ilana Glazer and Kate McKinnon in Rough Night. That same year, he starred as Nate Henry in the HBO series Mosaic and in 2019 played Stephen in the critically acclaimed film Hustlers. Devin’s name also appeared in headlines in Dec. 2021, when it was reported that he and his girlfriend went through a nasty split. He was even accused of strangling his ex, according to a police report obtained by Page Six, but no charges were brought against the actor.

