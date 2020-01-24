‘Schitt’s Creek’: Dan Levy Reveals If There’s Hope For A Movie After 2020 Series Finale

The series finale of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is still weeks away, but creator (and star), Dan Levy, is already being pressured to revive the series in some way! During an interview on ‘WWHL,’ he dished on the possibility of a post-show movie.

Schitt’s Creek stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 23 to dish on the show, which is currently in its sixth and final season. Of course, fans are already dreading the end of the series later this year, and there are already questions about whether or not there will be a revival of some sort. “I don’t want to say the pressure’s weighing on me like a grand piano, but….” Dan, who created the show, joked. However, he said that he’s hoping that the cast will reunite for a Schitt’s Creek movie in the near future.

“We’ve had so much fun,” Dan explained. “We didn’t want it to end. The show just sort of ended itself. So, yeah, I hope the idea for something substantial comes to me within the next few years, and that we’ll get to play again, because we’ve had so much fun. I’m going to go ahead and say yes [to a movie]. Let’s try and find something to do.” Of course, we still have several weeks of Schitt’s Creek left — the final season will be 14 episodes long, and only three have aired so far. The show is on every Tuesday on Pop TV.

Meanwhile, the cast couldn’t say much about what’s to come in the remaining episodes, but Dan did reveal one storyline that was cut from the ending. “We workshopped a motel fire,” he admitted, referring to the motel that the family lives in on the show. “Funnily enough, it didn’t work out. We didn’t end up going with that kind of sad ending.” Dan’s dad, Eugene, who also plays his father on the show, added, “It’s a lovely ending.”