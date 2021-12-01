’25 Days Of Christmas’ Schedule 2021: ‘Home Alone’ Movies & More Holiday Classics

December is here… and we all know what that means. Freeform ’25 Days of Christmas’ is starting! Here’s the full schedule so you know when to watch your holiday faves.

Break out the hot cocoa and holiday-themed candles. Every year, Freeform spreads the holiday cheer all throughout December with its annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule. The network kicks off its 25 Days of Christmas lineup on December 1. For 25 days straight, you can watch all the best holiday movies and TV specials on Freeform.

Freeform’s lineup of holiday movies includes Christmas favorites like Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York with star Macaulay Culkin, The Santa Clause trilogy with Tim Allen, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, and more. In 2021, the 25 Days of Christmas slate will feature the premiere of the holiday comedy Office Christmas Party. See the full schedule below.

Wednesday, December 1

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, December 2

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Friday, December 3

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11:35 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. – Family Guy

4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, December 4

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m. – Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone

11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, December 5

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:05 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone

9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

Monday, December 6

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

Wednesday, December 8

7:00 a.m. – Snow

11:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

1:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, December 9

7:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

Friday, December 10

7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Family Guy

12:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy

Saturday, December 11

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m. – The Star (2017)

11:40 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Sunday, December 12

7:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

9:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Monday, December 13

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy

Tuesday, December 14

7:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – Love Actually

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Office Christmas Party – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Night Before

Wednesday, December 15

7:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. – Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy

Thursday, December 16

7:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:00 p.m. – Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Friday, December 17

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Family Guy

9:00 a.m. – Love Actually

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone

2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 18

7:35 a.m. – Love Actually

10:45 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday, December 19

7:00 a.m. – The Middle

7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone

10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 20

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 21

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:00 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy

Wednesday, December 22

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers

12:00 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 23

7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m. – The Star (2017)

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Friday, December 24

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy

Saturday, December 25

7:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:10 a.m. – The Santa Clause

11:20 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2

1:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

HollywoodLife will keep you posted if anything changes regarding the 25 Days of Christmas lineup. Happy watching!