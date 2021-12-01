’25 Days Of Christmas’ Schedule 2021: ‘Home Alone’ Movies & More Holiday Classics
December is here… and we all know what that means. Freeform ’25 Days of Christmas’ is starting! Here’s the full schedule so you know when to watch your holiday faves.
Break out the hot cocoa and holiday-themed candles. Every year, Freeform spreads the holiday cheer all throughout December with its annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule. The network kicks off its 25 Days of Christmas lineup on December 1. For 25 days straight, you can watch all the best holiday movies and TV specials on Freeform.
Freeform’s lineup of holiday movies includes Christmas favorites like Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York with star Macaulay Culkin, The Santa Clause trilogy with Tim Allen, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, and more. In 2021, the 25 Days of Christmas slate will feature the premiere of the holiday comedy Office Christmas Party. See the full schedule below.
Wednesday, December 1
7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, December 2
7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Friday, December 3
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
11:35 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. – Family Guy
4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, December 4
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
9:35 a.m. – Prancer Returns
11:40 a.m. – Home Alone 3
1:50 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
7:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:50 p.m. – Home Alone
11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, December 5
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
9:05 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:05 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone
9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
Monday, December 6
7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
11:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
1:10 p.m. – Home Alone
3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas
11:00 a.m. – Home Alone
1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way
6:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
Wednesday, December 8
7:00 a.m. – Snow
11:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
1:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
3:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, December 9
7:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Snowglobe
Friday, December 10
7:00 a.m. – Call Me Claus
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Family Guy
12:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:10 p.m. – Home Alone
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Saturday, December 11
7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:35 a.m. – The Star (2017)
11:40 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
1:10 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
3:10 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
5:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Sunday, December 12
7:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)
9:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
11:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Monday, December 13
7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Tuesday, December 14
7:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m. – Love Actually
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Office Christmas Party – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – The Night Before
Wednesday, December 15
7:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11:00 a.m. – Office Christmas Party
1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Thursday, December 16
7:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
1:00 p.m. – Almost Christmas
3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Simpsons
Friday, December 17
7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Family Guy
9:00 a.m. – Love Actually
12:00 p.m. – Home Alone
2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 18
7:35 a.m. – Love Actually
10:45 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:20 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, December 19
7:00 a.m. – The Middle
7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:50 p.m. – Home Alone
10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, December 20
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – Home Alone
1:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, December 21
7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
1:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:00 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Wednesday, December 22
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
9:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers
12:00 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, December 23
7:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:05 p.m. – The Star (2017)
4:05 p.m. – Home Alone
6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Friday, December 24
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)
1:00 p.m. – Home Alone
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Saturday, December 25
7:00 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
9:10 a.m. – The Santa Clause
11:20 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2
1:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
HollywoodLife will keep you posted if anything changes regarding the 25 Days of Christmas lineup. Happy watching!