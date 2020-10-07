Macaulay Culkin, 40, Posts Rare New Selfie With Hilarious ‘Home Alone’ Reference — See Pic

Macaulay Culkin’s ‘Home Alone’-themed COVID face mask is the best one we’ve seen! The actor has fans going wild over a new selfie he shared to Twitter on October 7. And, all of a sudden, we’re dying to watch ‘Home Alone’!

Macaulay Culkin is masking-up amidst the coronavirus pandemic while paying homage to the movie that made him famous. The actor, 40, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of himself sporting a Home Alone face mask that depicted his character, Kevin McAllister’s famous bathroom scene. — You know, the one where he screams while patting his cheeks with his hands! The hysterical scene was the inspiration behind the final movie poster for the 1990 hit film (seen below).

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

In the viral photo, Macaulay even posed in front of a Lego creation of the Empire State Building. Fans who are well versed in the movie franchise will know that Home Alone 2 was filmed in New York City, and the major landmark made a stunning cameo. Talk about the nostalgia of it all.

“Just staying Covid-safe [by wearing] the flayed skin of my younger self,” Macaulay tweeted alongside the viral selfie. “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” he added. We can’t help but notice how realistic the photo of his younger self looks printed on the mask!