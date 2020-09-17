What’s Coming To Disney+ In October 2020: ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 & More TV Shows & Movies

Disney+ has revealed its October 2020 lineup, and the list is full of your favorite movies of years past. Plus, ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 is on the way and the premiere of original movies.

Disney+ already has so much content to watch on its streaming service, but Disney just keeps on treating us to new content. Starting Oct. 1, Disney+ will be putting out new library titles for you to enjoy. Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent will the first library title to be released in October, followed by Cheaper By The Dozen 2, Mr. Holland’s Opus, and more.

October will also feature all-new series. National Geographic’s The Right Stuff will premiere Oct. 9. A new Disney+ original movie, Clouds, premieres Oct. 16. The month will end with the highly-anticipated premiere of The Mandalorian season 2, which means Baby Yoda is back! You can sign up for Disney+ for just $6.99 a month, or you can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a bundle price of $12.99 a month

October 1

Maleficent

October 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 1)

The Simpsons (Season 31)

Zenimation Extended Edition (Premiere)

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff (Premiere)

October 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (Season 1)

Drain (Season 3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds (Premiere)

Meet The Chimps (Premiere)

October 23

Once Upon A Snowman (Premiere)

The Big Fib

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

India from Above (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

October 30

The Mandalorian (Season 2 Premiere)

Disney the Owl House (Season 1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

The Right Stuff follows the Mercury 7 astronauts as the space race heats up in the 1960s. Clouds tells the real-life true story of Zach Sobiech, a high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. We’ll keep you updated if more titles are added.