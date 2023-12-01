Macaulay Culkin Makes Rare Appearance With Fiancée Brenda Song and Their 2 Sons at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Macaulay Culkin, 43, and his family made a rare appearance together at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on December 1! Not only did his fiancée, Brenda Song, 35, show up to support the Home Alone star, but she also brought along their two sons including two-year-old Dakota. At one point, Macaulay and Brenda sweetly posed with their toddler alongside the proud dad’s official star.

The 43-year-old even made sure to give a special shout-out to The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum during his acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” Macaulay gushed. “You’re the best person I’ve ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.” For the ceremony, Macaulay rocked an all-black ensemble that featured black trousers and a matching sports jacket. Meanwhile, Brenda dazzled in a black coat, a white blouse, and black pants.

Although their second son, whose name is unknown, was also at the event he did not make a cameo on the red carpet. Instead, Macaulay was pictured giving his bundle of joy a sweet kiss on the head as the 35-year-old held their son on her lap. Their little one, who was born earlier this year, sported a knitted white sweater along with a grey vest. He also held his pink pacifier against his face while at the event in Los Angeles.

Catherine O'Hara honors Macaulay Culkin at his Walk of Fame ceremony: "Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you." https://t.co/J2wXNVfbTv pic.twitter.com/wnwq9QerQu — Variety (@Variety) December 1, 2023

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Macaulay’s former Home Alone co-star, Catherine O’Hara, delivered an emotional speech about her former on-screen son. The now 69-year-old made sure to praise Macaulay for his performance in the Christmas movie. “I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do,” Catherine said. “This beautiful 10-year-old little boy was called a superstar, a moneymaker, one of the hottest leading young men in Hollywood. How does anyone survive that?” She then concluded her speech by thanking him for their time on the films together.

Soon after Catherine’s sweet speech made its way to social media, many of Macaulay’s fans took to the comments to react. “Awesome speech,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “About time! Legend.” Macaulay is a former child actor who has gone on to earn over 45 acting credits on his IMDb profile. A few of his other works include My Girl, Richie Rich, Uncle Buck, Party Monster, Saved!, and many more. A few other A-listers at the event on Friday included actress Natasha Lyonne and Paris Jackson.