Macaulay Culkin’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 2 Sons With Brenda Song

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Macaulay Culkin, 43, is a household name with many iconic films under his belt including the Home Alone franchise and My Girl. Most recently, the proud father-of-two was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1, 2023. The ceremony was made all the more special due to Macaulay’s fiancée, Brenda Song, 35, who supported him alongside their two sons. The 43-year-old even made sure to deliver a moving speech expressing his gratitude for the mother of his children.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” Macaulay swooned while accepting his star. “You’re the best person I’ve ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.” Brenda rose to fame during her time on Disney Channel and is most known for her role as London Tipton from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Amid Macaulay’s recent award, below is everything to know about his two children with the brunette beauty.

Macaulay Culkin’s Eldest Son, Dakota

The former child actor and Brenda welcomed their first son, Dakota, on April 5, 2021. The toddler, now 2, was named after Macaulay’s late sister, Dakota Culkin, who died in December 2008. At the time, the parents only released one statement in regards to the birth, as they are known to be very private. “We’re overjoyed,” they gushed to Esquire at the time. They also revealed that their baby boy was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

It wasn’t until one month later that the first photos of Dakota surfaced. In May 2021, Brenda was photographed out and about with her newborn held close to her chest. One year prior, in 2020, Macaulay told Esquire that he and Brenda were trying to have their first child. “We practice a lot. We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating,’” he joked at the time.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Youngest Son

Nearly two years later, Brenda and her man welcomed their second son. Speculation was made that he was born in December 2022, however, it wasn’t until March 2023 that Macaulay’s brother, Kieran Culkin, confirmed the arrival of baby No. 2. “I haven’t met No. 2 yet, and they haven’t met No. 2 yet either,” the Succession alum told Access Hollywood, at the time. “We just haven’t been able to figure that out.”

At the time, US Weekly also reported that their newest addition is named Carson, however, it has not been confirmed by the parents. The outlet’s source also claimed that their baby boy was born “sometime before last Christmas,” meaning December 2022. That year was also a notable one for the couple, as they officially got engaged in January 2022.

What Has Macaulay Culkin Said About Parenting?

Both Macaulay and Brenda have opened up about parenting following the birth of their kids. In early 2022, Brenda revealed who she manages being a working momma during an interview with The Cut. “My boyfriend and I are very hands-on. We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born,” she said at the time. “He’s 9 months old now. When I was working, my mom would bring him to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day.”

Following Macaulay’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, he spoke to ET and revealed that Dakota has already watched Home Alone. “I already showed it to him last year, he thinks it’s so funny,” he said. “I convinced my oldest that he’s the kid in the movie. I said, ‘Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah!’ He is such a liar. I’m like, ‘You don’t remember any of that.'”