Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2: Report

For the second time, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have managed to keep the birth of their child under wraps. The two reportedly welcomed a son, Carson, “sometime before last Christmas” in 2022, according to Us Weekly. That means the couple has been able to keep the news quiet from the public for about three months, which is no easy feat.

Macaulay and Brenda welcomed their first son, Dakota, 1, in April 2021, which was also a secret. Although these two are private about their personal lives, it was confirmed in Jan. 2022 that they had gotten engaged. They have been together since 2017.

Although Brenda doesn’t often post about her private life with Macaulay on social media, she did write a special tribute to her fiance on Instagram in honor of his 40th birthday in August 2020. “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” she gushed. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Before Brenda, Macaulay was married to Rachel Miner in 1998. They were both teenagers at the time and only stayed married for two years before separating. The divorce was finalized in 2002. Macaulay then famously dated Mila Kunis from 2002 until 2011.

Meanwhile, Brenda dated Trace Cyrus on and off from 2010 until 2017, and they were even briefly engaged. The two appeared to have a fairly tumultuous relationship, with Brenda taking to Instagram in 2015 to apologize for fake rumors that had spread about their relationship. “A few years ago there were rumors that I was pregnant and/or had a miscarriage,” Brenda wrote, in a now deleted post. “I just want to say those rumors were not true. They were lies and fabrications. I apologize for not clearing this up sooner.” Trace appeared to still be affected by the lies, though, as he reportedly commented on the post, “Yes they were likes THAT YOU MADE UP and told me, my entire family and all our friends.”