Macaulay Culkin Carries Son, 1, On Farmer’s Market Trip With Brenda Song: Photo

Macaulay Culkin, 42, and Brenda Song, 34, got into the fall spirit with their 1-year-old son Dakota on Thursday, October 6. The family of three visited the Pasadena farmer’s market in California, where Macaulay lovingly held his son in his arms, while Brenda trailed behind them. Dakota looked absolutely adorable with his mohawk hairdo that he’s been rocking since at least April.

The Home Alone actor and the Dollface star dressed their son in a grey T-shirt and black-and-white striped pants. Dakota also sported a pair of black crocs. The 1-year-old held tightly onto a brown stuffed animal as his famous parents, who were both child actors, brought him around the farmer’s market.

Macaulay was dressed in a blue short-sleeved button-up shirt, grey shorts, and a pair of black converse sneakers. Brenda wore a red T-shirt, cheetah print pants, and white sneakers. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress walked out of the farmer’s market with a beautiful bouquet of roses.

Macaulay and Brenda got engaged back in January, after over four years of dating. The two didn’t announce the big news with an elaborate social media post, but Brenda was spotted out with a ring and a source close to the couple confirmed they were engaged to People. They also had just welcomed baby Dakota into the world nine months prior to the engagement, in April 2021. The couple named their son after Macaulay’s late sister Dakota Culkin, who passed away in 2008.

In a Feb. 2020 interview with Esquire, Brenda gushed over Macaulay and revealed what makes him “so special.” She said, “People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is. Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that, to me, is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.”