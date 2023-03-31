Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Seen For 1st Time With Second Baby After She Gives Birth: Photos

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, 42, and his fiancée Brenda Song, 35, were doting parents to their two little ones while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. The family was notably spotted for the first time since the couple welcomed their second child, Carson, together in Dec. 2022, as first reported by US Weekly on Mar. 17. During the rainy day adventure, the proud dad was spotted rocking a grey knitted sweater, black trousers, and black Converse, as he carried his baby out of the car.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, for her part, was a chic momma in a long black puffer coat, denim pants, and black sneakers. Brenda was pictured holding their nearly two-year-old son, Dakota, while they left a drenched parking lot that afternoon. There were a couple of other toddlers spotted with them, however, it is unclear if they were friends or other family members. The siblings looked adorable as they nearly matched in black coats, while Dakota separately sported burgundy New Balance sneakers.

As previously mentioned, Macaulay and Brenda‘s outing comes just two weeks after it was revealed that they had recently welcomed their second child together at the end of 2022. The newborn reportedly arrived “sometime before last Christmas” per the outlet, which was less than two years after Dakota was born. Brenda and her man kept both of their children’s arrivals under wraps, however, they did tell US Weekly in 2021 that they were “overjoyed” about their little one’s arrival.

It’s not too much of a surprise that these two welcomed babies, as the 42-year-old previously appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in August 2018, to announce he was ready to become a dad. “I’m gonna make some babies,” the American Horror Story alum said at the time. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.” And just one month later, the Dollface star gushed about being a mom to US Weekly. “It’s great!”, she quipped. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

Macaulay reportedly popped the question to Brenda after they welcomed Dakota into their lives, as they got engaged by Jan. 2022. The two’s romance took off after they met while working on the film Changeland in Thailand in 2017. Although the Disney Channel alum is private about their life, she did gush about him in an Instagram birthday tribute in Aug. 2020. “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” her caption read. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”