Kieran Culkin Admits He Hasn’t Met Brother Macaulay Culkin’s Second Child Yet: Watch

Brothers Kieran Culkin, 40, and Macaulay Culkin, 42, each have two children, but unfortunately distance has made it very difficult for their families to get together. Kieran, who welcomed his second child with wife Jazz Charton in August 2021, revealed at the Succession season 4 premiere in New York on March 20 that he has yet to meet Macaulay and Brenda Song‘s new baby that was born in late 2022.

“The cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am there is no getting on a plane and going,” the Emmy-nominated actor told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “And same with them. I haven’t met no. 2 yet and they haven’t met no. 2 yet either, because we just haven’t been able to figure that out,” Kieran added.

Kieran also explained that it’s “a nightmare” traveling with two young children, which is the main reason why he hasn’t flown across the country to meet his new nephew. “We have a 1-and-a-half year-old. The first go around we did that, she was about 19 months. Nightmare,” he said about his daughter Kinsey. “She’s 3-and-a-half now. Now she’s good on a plane. But our son is now about a year and a half. We’re not getting him on a plane anytime soon. It’s just a nightmare.”

Kieran plays Roman Roy in Succession. He went to the HBO show’s season 4 premiere with his wife Jazz, who is the mother of both of his children. The couple married in 2013 and their daughter Kinsey was born six years later. They went on to welcome son Wilder in Aug. 2021.

Macaulay, meanwhile, has two children of his own with Brenda Song, 34. Just a few days before the Succession premiere, news broke that Macaulay and Brenda secretly welcomed their second child, a son named Carson, “sometime before last Christmas”, according to Us Weekly. The couple’s first son, Dakota, was born in April 2021. His birth was a secret, as well.

There’s a good chance that the next time Macaulay and Kieran reunite is for Macaulay and Brenda’s wedding. The Home Alone actor and the Disney Channel alum‘s engagement was confirmed in January 2022. Macaulay and Brenda are extremely private about their relationship, so they’ve shared no details about their wedding plans. They have been together since 2017.