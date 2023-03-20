Sarah Snook Is Pregnant: ‘Succession’ Star Debuts Baby Bump At Season 4 Premiere

Succession star Sarah Snook is going to be a mom! The 35-year-old actress, who plays Shiv Roy in the hit series, debuted her baby bump at the show’s Season 4 premiere at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Monday, March 20. “It’s exciting! I feel great,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight on the event’s red carpet. She revealed that she is in her last trimester at 32 weeks pregnant.

Sarah also confessed that she was pregnant while filming the show’s fourth season, but she was quite early on at the time. “I mean, you couldn’t super tell,” she noted. “Because it’s not super big, at least at the moment.”

Sarah walked the red carpet in a belly-hugging black jumpsuit and beamed with pride as she cradled her baby bump. She paired the jumpsuit with a gray crepe duster and accessorized with silver jewelry. Her light orange hair was styled in thick curls that were full of body.

Sarah is expecting her first child about two years into her marriage with Australian comedian Dave Lawson. Sarah decided to reverse tradition and propose to Dave, and they walked down the aisle in a secret backyard ceremony in Brooklyn in 2021. “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Sarah told Australian Vogue in Oct. 2021, revealing the secret. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time.”

Dave has a son from a previous relationship whom he keeps out of the spotlight. “I can’t have regrets because I wouldn’t have [my son],” he said on the Funny in Failure podcast. “It’s that problem, if you go back in time and change one thing. A lot of it comes back to being a dad. If I change one thing … I wouldn’t want to risk undoing that.”

As Sarah creates her own family with Dave, though, she is leaving one behind. The fourth and final season of Succession debuts on HBO on Mar. 26. At the premiere event, she noted that she and the cast have “become really close, like actual siblings.” She added, “[Succession ending is] a bummer, because it’s such a beloved show by both the people creating it, and the people watching it. But I think going out on a high is also a powerful thing.”