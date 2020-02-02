Martin Scorsese Waits On Jonah Hill’s Text In Hilarious Super Bowl Coca-Cola Ad

These two, this commercial, this drink? Oscar-worthy! Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill star in the hilarious Coca-Cola Super Bowl ad, where it takes the classic soda to get Jonah to ‘show up.’

Never keep your director waiting — especially at a party. We’d like to think that’s the lesson Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill learned from this Super Bowl 54 Coca-Cola commercial, but we’ll settle for the cold bubbly drink. Jonah and Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese reunited on the small screen for the advert, which features The Irishman director in front of the camera — uncomfortably, we might add.

While attending what appears to be a costume party, Scorsese — sans costume, plus big eyeglasses — wanders around, phone in hand directing messages at his pal and Wolf Of Wall Street star, Jonah. “Are you close?” the lauded filmmaker texts the yawning actor, clearly not at all near the shindig. As the music rises to a crescendo, it seems everyone in the country is concerned that this casual collaboration will totally fall through. Passersby, floating heads, and even Pac Man (?) wait on those three little dots to turn into a reply from Jonah.

But what does it take to get him to show up? Well, an ice-cold Coca-Cola, of course! Finally, at the bash, director and actor embrace, and it’s cut, print, and check the gate on this scene. The creative pair last worked together on 2013’s Oscar-nominated hit The Wolf Of Wall Street, which earned both artists recognition by way of nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This collaboration offered a fun respite from the intense movies they’re both used to. But we can’t help but think they sat down at the party and talked about their next potential project together. Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill’s Coca-Cola commercial is just one of a slew of new ads that will make their way to TV screens for the first time tonight! The 2020 Super Bowl will see the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the NFL’s biggest game of the season. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the thrilling halftime show, while fans cheer on their favorite team or dig into some delicious game day snacks! Keeping check out HollywoodLife for more coverage of Super Bowl 54!