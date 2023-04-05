Charlie Day’s Wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis: Meet The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Star’s Spouse

Charlie Day is a comedic actor, known for his roles in ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’, the ‘Horrible Bosses’ movies, and more.

Charlie Day is a beloved comedic actor. While he’s appeared in a wide range of comedies over the years, like Horrible Bosses, he’s definitely best-known for playing Charlie Kelly on the hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Besides acting, he’s also lent his voice to films like The Lego Movie and the new Super Mario Bros Movie, where he voiced Luigi.

By Charlie’s side through many of his career highlights has been his wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis! The pair have been together for over 20 years, and they have been married for over 15. The couple have worked together and clearly support each other, like when Mary, 43, joined her husband, 47, on the red carpet for the premiere of the Super Mario movie. Find out more about their relationship here!

How Did Charlie Meet Mary?

While both Charlie and Mary are pretty successful now, the pair met very early in their acting careers. Mary revealed that they met in New York City, when they were working on plays together. Charlie opened about the night they met during a 2017 appearance on Hot Ones. He said that he and a friend both spotted Mary across a bar and had an arm-wrestling competition to determine who could try to talk to her. “We arm-wrestled and I won, and I met my wife,” he said.

Mary joked about the start of their relationship in a 2019 interview with AfterBuzz TV. “The professional answer is we met each other and thought each other were great and had a very above-the-board classy relationship. The true story is: it’s a one night stand that’s still happening this many years later,” she quipped. “So just go for it! It might work out.”

Mary Is Also An Actress

As the pair met in plays, it should come as no surprise that Mary is also a working actress. Like her husband, she often appears in comedic roles, with some of her biggest parts being in films like Licorice Pizza and the series The Santa Clarita Diet, per IMDb.

Mary Has Co-Starred With Charlie In ‘Reno 911’ & ‘It’s Always Sunny’

Mary and Charlie have gotten to work together on plenty of exciting projects together, including two of their most notable shows! One of their early roles together was in the police comedy Reno 911, where the pair played siblings who were, well, closer than they should’ve been. Charlie opened up about playing siblings together, and joked that they told the casting director that they were siblings when they went in on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “They used to do improv auditions. So Mary Elizabeth and I went into the audition and told them that we were brother and sister, and then, we started making out in the audition,” he said. “They were like, ‘We have to cast them!'”

Aside from their Reno 911 appearance, Mary has appeared in 36 episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as the waitress that Charlie’s character is head over heels for! “Anytime I’m writing something, I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, I gotta find something great for Mary Elizabeth to do,’ because she’s the best,” Charlie said in a 2019 interview with MeAww.

When asked if she got tired of working with her husband, Mary admitted that, “Nobody makes me laugh like Charlie” to AfterBuzz.

They Got Married In 2006

Charlie and Mary have been married for 17 years! They tied the knot in March 2006, and they’ve been happily wed ever since, per Parade. The couple often share their love for one another on social media. Charlie shared a loving Instagram post to commemorate his wife’s birthday in May 2021, saying, “Here’s to the next 20 together.” Mary has also often shared many of the couple’s fun looks and amazing adventures on her Instagram.

They Have A Son

With nearly 20 years of marriage, Charlie and Mary are also loving parents to an 11-year-old son Russell Wallace. Born in 2011, the pair often keep their son out of the spotlight!