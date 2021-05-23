Pete Davidson Shades Chrissy Teigen & Bill Gates In Hilarious ‘Weekend Update’ Appearance On ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson was full of barbs on ‘Weekend Update’, quipping the ‘one good thing’ about the pandemic was getting Chrissy Teigen ‘out of our lives.’

Pete Davidson, 27, had plenty to say during his surprise appearance on SNL‘s Weekend Update! The comedian popped in to share his commentary on post-pandemic life, particularly the fact masks are soon to be a thing of the past. In discussing the pros of quarantine, he didn’t hold back on shading Chrissy Teigen!

“My therapist said it’s important to practice self care which is why she stopped taking my calls. If there’s one good thing about the pandemic beside getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives — I’m relieved,” he explained, laughing at his own joke. He went on to explain why he actually liked wearing face masks over the last year. “I was actually excited when I found out we had to wear masks because I figured less people would recognize me. But it didn’t work because everyone can still recognize me from my eyes,” he said next to a confused Colin Jost.

“You see someone who looks like he just woke up and hasn’t slept in days — it’s me. I was already so anxious before the pandemic — my brain didn’t have something new to panic about. Like I can’t stop being afraid public restrooms were going to give me COVID when I was already afraid they were going to give me AIDS,” he added, even shading the show itself! “AIDS is like SNL — it’s still here, just no one has gotten excited about it since the ’90s,” he laughed, revealing the line was written by show runner Lorne Michaels himself.

After sharing that he bizarrely “stole” Colin’s American Express (which is so much better than Pete’s own Discover Plus card), he shared his tips for those concerned about the COVID vaccine. “If you’re vaccinated, it’s okay to relax. People aren’t getting the vaccine because they think Bill Gates is trying to put a microchip inside you — but trust me, if he was that much of an evil genius, Melinda would have signed a prenup,” he said.

Pete’s hilarious appearance comes just days after his ex-fianceé Ariana Grande, 27, wed realtor Dalton Gomez, 25, in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony. Earlier this week, a source revealed that Pete is “happy” for his ex and “wishes her the best.” The insider added, “Pete has moved on from Ariana but he without a shadow of a doubt wants her to be happy and he assumes she must be if she is now married…He is happy that she is happy and he wishes her the best because he doesn’t have any ill will towards her and he wouldn’t expect her to have any for him if and when the shoe is on a different foot and he gets married down the line. It is all good.”

In recent months, the comedian has been linked romantically to Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in 2021. The pair have been spotted hanging out in the United Kingdom in Phoebe’s hometown. “If I’m into you, I’m really into you, Pete said recently about his approach to dating. “It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there’s enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today.’ ‘Hey, I’m really happy today.’ Communication’s really key,” he added.