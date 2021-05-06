Pete Davidson Reveals What He’s Like In A Relationship Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance

Pete Davidson is sharing his very easy relationship secrets when it comes to scoring such gorgeous women as ex fiance Ariana Grande and current GF Phoebe Dynevor.

Pete Davidson has become one of the most unlikely celebrity heartthrobs when it comes to landing so many beautiful and high profile girlfriends. His secret? Honesty! That’s what the Saturday Night Live star says that he’s up front with all of his personal issues so that women can decide for themselves if they want to be with Pete for who he is as a real person. that way he doesn’t put up a front where they’ll later discover he isn’t the man they thought they were dating. It obviously works, as the 27-year-old is currently in a romance with stunning Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 26.

Pete stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday, May 6 and told Charlamagne Tha God, “I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?” about how he presents himself to prospective dates. You can watch Pete’s take starting at the 8:39 mark below:

Pete’s advice actually helps him weed out who really wants to be with him versus women he could later scare off by not revealing such information up front. “So, I just, off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens.’ And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can’t handle that stuff,” he explained.

Pete also doesn’t play dating games and will tell a woman right away if he’s all in, mainly to avoid “stress” and anxiety” that comes along with new relationships.”No, if I’m into you, I’m really into you,” he revealed. “It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there’s enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today.’ ‘Hey, I’m really happy today.’ Communication’s really key.’

The comedian also isn’t needy when it comes to calling or texting a girlfriend multiple times a day if they’re not together in one place. Since he’s been involved with some of the most busy and sought-after singers, models and actresses around, that “trust” in one another has come in handy. “If you trust and love the person, they’re doing their thing whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you’ll be fine,” he said. “That would be my advice.”

Pete’s dating secrets have certainly worked when landing some of the most stunning celebrity ladies around. After his whirlwind four month engagement to superstar singer Ariana Grande, 27, in 2018, he went on to date stunning actress Kate Beckinsale, 47, in the spring of 2019. He went on to romance actress Margaret Qualley, 26, that summer before ending up with supermodel Kaia Gerber, 19. The two dated from Oct. 2019 to Jan. 2020, when Pete ended up going to rehab.

The SNL player opened up to Charlamagne in Feb. 2020 about that split. “We were dating for a few months and she’s very young. I’m f**king going through a lot.” Pete admitted. “It was before I was going to rehab. She should be having fun and sh*t, she shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that has issues and sh*t. She should be enjoying her work and that other sh*t.”