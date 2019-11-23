Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson were spotted making out with open mouths while relaxing on a beach together in Miami, FL on Nov. 22 and it was quite the sight to see!

If anyone has any doubt that Kaia Gerber, 18, and Pete Davidson, 26, are romantically involved, that doubt is about to be over! The lovebirds were spotted full-on making out (with even some tongue!) while relaxing on a beach in Miami, FL on Nov. 22 and they didn’t hold back on showing affection for each other. They were all smiles during the sighting as they laid back on lounge chairs and walked around the public area while holding hands. The Saturday Night Live comedian wore a graphic T-shirt and black shorts as his lady love showed off her toned body in a black bikini during the memorable moment.

This isn’t the first time Kaia and Pete have been spotted together. Before their latest PDA-filled hangout, they were seen going to a Charlotte Lawrence concert at Webster Hall on Nov. 19 and before that, they enjoyed an event called “Let’s Make a Poop” at the New York Comedy Festival on Nov. 10. Each time, they looked happy and comfortable around each other despite some trolls criticizing their relationship online.

Kaia and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they were seen on a lunch date together at Sadelle’s in the Big Apple on Oct. 23. A fan posted a photo of them smiling at a table together and yes, they looked smitten. :ater that day, Pete was spotted leaving the model’s apartment, basically confirming that there was more than just a lunch hangout going on.

Just days before his first sighting with Kaia, word got around that Pete and his now ex-girlfriend Margaret Qualley had ended things after only dating for two months but they reportedly remained friends. Before that, he was seen out and about with other Hollywood beauties, including Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande.